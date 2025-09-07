Hilton Announces Texas Hill Country Expansion Plans with Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa

Hilton has announced the recent signing and upcoming conversion of La Cantera Resort & Spa to Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa, which is now accepting reservations for stays beginning Oct. 1, 2025. Located in San Antonio overlooking the Texas Hill Country, the sprawling resort will represent the state’s debut of Signia by Hilton, a collection of premier hotels and resorts located in dynamic destinations around the world. Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa is owned by Ohana Real Estate Investors and will be managed by Hilton.

La Cantera Resort & Spa has been a beloved destination in the Texas Hill Country for more than 20 years, and we’re proud to lead its next chapter as a Signia by Hilton hotel,” said Ben Turner, general manager. “This partnership combines the resort’s rich heritage and upscale amenities with Signia’s signature hospitality, enhancing its reputation as a premier destination for sophisticated getaways and exceptional events in San Antonio.”

Having just recently unveiled an 11-month, $40 million refresh, the award-winning La Cantera Resort & Spa features 496 guest rooms, including 34 boutique-style villas and an adults-only floor, all showcasing refined regional décor inspired by Texas’ iconic King Ranch Estate.

Guests can enjoy nine unique dining experiences, ranging from elevated Texas cuisine at Signature Restaurant, recognized in the Michelin Guide Texas 2024, and SweetFire Kitchen to casual options such as Primero Cantina, a lively sports bar, a convenient grab-and-go market, and more. Wellness and recreation are highlighted by Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness, an award-winning escape offering holistic treatments and advanced therapies, and the La Cantera Golf Club, a championship course designed by Jay Morrish and Tom Weiskopf, formerly a PGA Tour stop managed by Troon.

The resort offers a comprehensive array of additional amenities: five pools, a kid’s camp, and nature trails, as well as 115,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, including a grand ballroom and the soon-to-open Calera, a 5,600-square-foot venue ideal for weddings and gatherings.

As part of the Signia by Hilton brand, La Cantera Resort & Spa will deliver a sophisticated stay with a vibrant atmosphere, dynamic bars and restaurants, high-end wellness experiences, unparalleled meetings and events and personalized service catered to the needs of today’s global traveler. The resort joins the brand’s growing portfolio of exceptional hotels in gateway cities and resort destinations around the world—including the recent international debut of Signia by Hilton Amman in Amman, Jordan and upcoming 2026 debut of Signia by Hilton Indianapolis.

Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort and Spa will offer guests the benefits of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s distinct hotel brands. Guests can now make a reservation for stays starting October 1 by visiting Hilton.com.