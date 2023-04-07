Hilton and Peloton Expand Partnership

Hilton and Peloton Interactive, Inc. are expanding their industry-first partnership to Puerto Rico and three new international markets – Germany, the U.K. and participating properties in Canada – providing guests with an elevated wellness experience, now in approximately 5,400 hotels around the world. Following the original partnership announcement in October 2022 that introduced Peloton Bikes to all Hilton-branded hotels within the U.S., at least one Peloton Bike will be featured in fitness centers in these markets by this summer.

“We know that wellness is a top priority for travelers around the world and many want to take their routines with them while traveling. We have already delighted so many guests with Peloton Bikes in our fitness centers at hotels across the U.S. and are excited to expand upon our partnership to these new markets,” said Amanda Al-Masri, vice president of wellness, Hilton. “Whether they are seasoned Members of the Peloton community or first-time riders, we are proud to provide guests with a holistic experience that meets them where they are in their own personal wellness journey.”

Travelers in these markets will now have access to Peloton’s expansive connected fitness content, featuring its world-class instructors, allowing guests to seamlessly integrate wellness into their stay experience. Hilton Honors members who are first-time Peloton users residing in Canada, Germany or the U.K. can also receive a 90-day free trial of the Peloton App until July 4, 2023, which offers thousands of live and on-demand streaming classes, with no equipment needed. Preferred pricing on select Peloton connected fitness products will also be available for any Hilton Honors member in these three markets during the same 90-day period.



“We constantly hear from our Peloton Members about the importance they place on maintaining their fitness regimen while traveling,” said Ryan Crabbe, senior director of global experience design, Peloton. “Working in partnership with Hilton to expand access to our Peloton Bike and extensive content was an organic next step for our business. Those unfamiliar with our platform can engage with Peloton for the first time while at a Hilton property, and our existing, loyal Members are able to continue their routines on the go.”

According to Hilton’s newly released 2023 Trends Report, nearly 47% of travelers plan to prioritize physical wellness and accessibility to fitness amenities or activities in 2023. Understanding customers’ needs, Hilton is continuing to seek avenues to address wellness as a key part of the stay experience, proving to travelers worldwide that it matters where you stay. To join Hilton Honors, visit hiltonhonors.com. For more information, or to find a hotel with a Peloton Bike, visit Hilton.com/peloton. To join the Hilton Peloton community, use #HiltonRidesTogether during your workout.

ADVERTISEMENT