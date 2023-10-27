Hilton Achieves Fifth Consecutive #1 Ranking as Best Workplace for Women in the US

Hilton has ranked #1 on the Best Workplaces for Women U.S. list by Fortune and Great Place to Work. The recognition marks Hilton’s fifth year in a row as #1 and its seventh consecutive year on the list. This ranking demonstrates Hilton’s unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive, welcoming and empowering workplace.

Hilton is committed to providing a fully human experience at work for its more than 450,000 team members around the globe. This accomplishment, alongside Hilton’s additional recognitions as a Great Place to Work for Women in Ireland, Italy, China, Argentina, Uruguay, United Kingdom and Türkiye, is a result of the hospitality leader’s investments in an inclusive culture, industry-leading benefits and strong development programs that ensure every woman at Hilton has what they need to thrive personally and professionally.

“Every day, women at Hilton make significant contributions across our entire business,” said Laura Fuentes, chief human resources officer, Hilton. “Their work, from hotel leaders to corporate team members, has made us the industry leader we are today. This fifth consecutive #1 ranking is a testament to our culture and commitment to helping women thrive, and we look forward to recognizing, celebrating and supporting their continued success at Hilton.”

Through Thrive at Hilton, Hilton’s team member value proposition, Hilton encourages team members to bring their whole selves to work every day by providing world class benefits for both hourly and salaried team members, including expanded parental leave, adoption assistance, access to debt-free education through Guild, as well as discounted travel benefits through the popular Go Hilton team member travel program.

Hilton serves as a place that turns jobs into meaningful careers for team members at every level. Across the company, women serve as key leaders both at the corporate level and in leading hotels around the world as successful general managers, mentors and inspirational examples for their teams.

With an award-winning culture that prioritizes inclusion, wellness, recognition and growth alongside industry-leading programs, benefits and offerings, Hilton is regularly recognized for its exceptional workplace culture and team member benefits. Hilton has been named a Great Place to Work in more than 30 countries in 2023, including #1 spots in eleven countries, and ranking #2 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Companies to Work For list in the U.S.