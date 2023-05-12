Hertz and Mayor Dyer Launch “Hertz Electrifies Orlando”

Hertz CEO and Chair Stephen Scherr joins City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Public School Leaders, and students from Orange Technical College to celebrate the launch of Hertz Electrifies Orlando.

Hertz chair and CEO Stephen Scherr and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer launched Hertz Electrifies Orlando, a public private partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and expanding the environmental and economic benefits of electrification across Orlando.

As part of the partnership, Hertz aims to add up to 6,000 rental EVs to its existing fleet in Orlando, for availability to leisure and business customers as well as rideshare drivers. To help expand charging, Hertz will support the installation of up to 50 public fast chargers across the Greater Orlando area, in partnership with bp. In addition, Hertz is working with Orange Technical College (OTC) to help bring EV tools and training to its auto servicing students. Hertz is also making summer jobs available through the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mayor Dyer to launch Hertz Electrifies in Orlando, the largest rental car market in the world,” said Stephen Scherr, Hertz chair and CEO. “It seems fitting that we are launching this public private partnership during National Travel & Tourism Week, given the city’s enormous importance as a destination for travelers around the globe. Hertz is excited to expand our EV offerings to our diverse customer set in Orlando, and to partner with Orlando Technical College to help bring EV education and training opportunities to students.”

Hertz Electrifies Orlando aligns with Mayor Dyer’s 2030 Electric Mobility Roadmap goals to accelerate EV adoption in multiple transportation sectors and develop a robust charging ecosystem to reduce emissions that harm public health, bolster climate change resilience, and increase access and affordability for all communities.

“We have the opportunity to transform our transportation landscape as we work to be the most sustainable city in the southeast,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “Our partnership with Hertz Electrifies will help us meet our goal of accelerating electric vehicles and expanding charging infrastructure. We are making Orlando ready for the future and working to ensure that everyone experiences the benefits that electric mobility options can bring, including our future workforce.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To help support the next generation of EV technicians, Hertz is donating an electric vehicle to Orange Technical College and providing EV education and training materials that will enable the school to incorporate EV technology into its auto servicing programs.

“Having access to electric vehicles provides critical hands-on experience with new technology for students in Orange County,” said Dr. Maria Vazquez, Superintendent of Orange County Public Schools. “We are truly grateful for Hertz for donating this vehicle and we look forward to a future partnership to increase education and training opportunities.”

Orlando is the fourth City to partner with Hertz through Hertz Electrifies, as part of a multi-city rollout of this national public-private initiative.