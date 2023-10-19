Heritage Awali Wins Mauritius’ Leading Family Resort 2023 at World Travel Awards

Heritage Awali Golf & Spa Resort, nestled in Bel Ombre, Mauritius, has been crowned Mauritius’ Leading Family Resort for 2023 at the World Travel Awards.

The award reflects Heritage Resorts’ work to place the Family & Kids experience at the heart of its prestigious 5-star resorts in Bel Ombre, including Heritage Awali.

Thanks to its tailor-made approach for families, the resort is reinventing the art of family travel in the south of the island, offering a playground where young and old alike will find happiness. This distinction at the World Travel Awards, the most prestigious awards programme in travel and tourism, is international recognition of the Resort’s commitment to providing an exceptional travel experience.

“Our skilled team is dedicated to caring for families and creating moments of pure bliss tailored to each individual,” says Jérôme Carlier, Acting General Manager of Heritage Awali. This award crowns our efforts and encourages us to continue innovating, resulting from the collaboration of every member of our team at every level of our business.”

From the moment they arrive, the youngest guests enjoy a special welcome and have access to a wide range of activities adapted to their age. The Timomo Baby Club looks after babies in a safe environment, while the Timomo Kids Club offers creative and fun workshops for 3–11-year-olds. Teenagers are not left out either, with a tailor-made programme guaranteeing unforgettable experiences with friends.

From treasure hunts to cooking classes, fishing in the lagoon, snorkeling and birthday celebrations, each activity is meticulously designed to amaze and strengthen family bonds. Families benefit from spacious rooms with baby cots, highchairs and other equipment provided free of charge, for a carefree stay.

Dining is also in the spotlight, with buffets, brunches and menus specially designed for children in the various restaurants. Something to tantalise the taste buds of young and old alike!

But the resort isn’t just about entertainment, it is also committed to raising children’s awareness of environmental protection by offering a series of activities linked to sustainable development, such as planting, gardening, marine education thanks to the Yellow Submarine, and recycling workshops. Through its sustainable development programme ‘Now for Tomorrow’, Heritage Awali strives to preserve the beauty of nature for future generations and to raise awareness among young people of the need to protect our planet.

Heritage Awali is constantly innovating to surprise its guests and show them the best of Mauritian hospitality. Thanks to its attentive team and quality facilities, the Resort intends to remain a safe bet for family holidays in Mauritius.