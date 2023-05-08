Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Visits Boeing South Carolina

Boeing [NYSE: BA] today celebrated with Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Ambassador of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States, and leaders from Saudi carriers SAUDIA and Riyadh Air at Boeing South Carolina, following the March announcement for the two airlines to purchase a combined total of up to 121 787 Dreamliners.

Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of SAUDIA, and Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, addressed more than 3,000 Boeing teammates and toured the 787 final assembly building.

The fleet orders will be among the fifth largest commercial order by value in Boeing’s history, supporting American aerospace manufacturing jobs at Boeing and across its supply chain. The purchase is part of Saudi Arabia’s strategic Vision 2030, with the goal of serving 330 million passengers and attracting 100 million visitors by 2030.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company’s core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at www.boeing.com/careers.