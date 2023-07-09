Helsinki Airport Partners with Plugit Finland to Establish Charging Area for Electric Taxis

“Hundreds of electric taxis visit Helsinki Airport every day, and the number is growing. We are pleased that, in cooperation with Plugit Finland, we will be able to offer taxis operating at the airport their own charging area in a central location.

We believe that the new charging station will be well received,” says Jukka Isomäki, Finavia’s Head of Parking and Landside Traffic at Helsinki Airport.

The total power output of the charging area for electric taxis to be built at Helsinki Airport is considerable, about 4 megawatts. The charging area uses Plugit’s high-power charging system.

“With an implementation of this scale, we absolutely wanted to have a Finnish charging system and operating software. By investing in public charging stations for commercial transport, we are doing our part to help commercial transport transfer quickly to electric vehicles,” says Tuomas Mäkelä, who is responsible for Plugit’s charging business for commercial transport.

The power planning of the charging area means the station can later be extended to support the charging of up to 100 electric taxis simultaneously.