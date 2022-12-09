Heathrow to kick off the holiday season by giving away 10,000 Christmas gifts

Heathrow has enlisted hundreds of ‘Little Here to Helpers’ to kick off the festive season for passengers by giving away 10,000 Christmas gifts.

The presents will be given out across all four terminals in the run up to new year in a bid spread Christmas cheer. All gifts will be from the airport’s shops, bars and restaurants and include free flights and lounge access, with other Christmas presents including Chanel perfumes, Pret breakfasts and designer makeup from World Duty Free.

This December will be the biggest Christmas getaway in three years. Over three million passengers are expected to travel through Heathrow in the last two weeks of the month for festive breaks at home and abroad – double that of the same period last year. Holidaymakers are split in what they look for in a winter trip, with the most popular destinations set to be chilly New York and sunny Dubai.

To further add to passengers’ Christmas spirit, Heathrow has launched an advent calendar on its website and app, containing offers for those travelling through the airport until 25th December. Behind the windows lie discounts from Heathrow shops, bonus points from Heathrow Rewards, exclusive World Duty Free promotions and deals on festive-inspired food and beverage menus.

Tonia Fielding, Director of Services at Heathrow said:

“After three years of restricted travel, we are looking forward to welcoming millions of passengers who will be passing through Heathrow this December to go on festive breaks with family and friends. We have been working closely with all our partners across the airport to recruit more colleagues to provide a great airport experience. We want to ensure passengers can depart as they mean to go on and enjoy the holiday season from the moment they arrive at Heathrow. We hope our Little Here to Helpers will spread a bit of festive spirit this Christmas.”

Heathrow’s Little Here to Helpers are staffed from the airport’s Here to Help programme, which is now in its twelfth year and forms part of Heathrow’s efforts to ensure the very best airport experience for passengers. Over 750 Heathrow colleagues from non-operational and office-based roles took to the airport this summer to contribute 10,000 hours’ worth of additional customer support and help manage the pressures in the airport.

The Little Here To Helpers will be easily recognisable, donning purple Santa hats and located near one of the 25 Christmas trees spread across the terminals. Passengers just need to keep an eye out to kick start their festivities ahead of their flight.

Try Heathrow’s advent calendar at https://www.heathrow.com/at-the-airport/advent-calendar.