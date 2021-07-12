Heathrow reveals cost of transatlantic aviation suspension

Heathrow passenger numbers are still nearly 90 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels according to the latest figures from the airport.

Just 975,000 people passed through the facility in June.

Releasing the data today, Heathrow said the closure of transatlantic links from Britain was costing the UK economy at least £23 million a day.

Passenger traffic from Heathrow to the US is down by around 80 per cent, whereas in the EU, which has reopened unilaterally with the US has seen traffic recover to only around 40 per cent down.

Heathrow chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said: “While it’s fantastic news that some double-vaccinated passengers will no longer need to quarantine from amber countries, ministers need to extend this policy to US and EU nationals if they want to kickstart the economic country.

“These changes will be critical for exporters who are losing out to EU rivals and families who have been separated from loved ones.

“We have all the tools to safely restart international travel, and now is the time for Global Britain to take off!”

European countries that have supported their aviation sectors throughout the pandemic are seeing the fastest growth as they emerge from the pandemic.

Both Schiphol and Frankfurt have surpassed their 2019 cargo volumes, growing by 14 per cent and nine per cent respectively compared to 2019, whereas cargo tonnage at Heathrow is still down 16 per cent/

Almost all air cargo is carried in the hold of passenger planes, and UK travel restrictions are limiting trade compared to EU rivals.