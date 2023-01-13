Heathrow Airport Sees 90% Passenger Growth in December as Transatlantic Travel Fueled Reunions Over the Holidays

Christmas and New Year reunions fuelled passenger growth during December, with more than 5.9 million passengers travelling in the month – up 90% compared with the same time last year

Transatlantic travel was a key driver behind last month’s high passenger volumes, with JFK clinching the top spot as the airport’s busiest route

Forward planning and close collaboration with airport partners ensured we provided a smooth and efficient service to travellers throughout the festive period. 92% of passengers passed through security in under 10 minutes during the Christmas peak, service for passengers with reduced mobility improved, and arriving travellers reported a friendly and efficient journey through immigration in spite of industrial action

In total, Heathrow welcomed 61.6 million passengers (76% of 2019 levels) during 2022 – 42.2 million higher than in 2021. This is the highest passenger increase of any airport in Europe

Providing excellent service remains our key priority for 2023, as the aviation industry rebuilds capacity and resilience.

We are concerned that the recovery of the aviation sector, which is critical to the economy, could be set back by the reintroduction of testing for travellers in the UK and elsewhere in response to increasing COVID levels in China, even though governments acknowledge there is no scientific basis for doing so

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said:

“2022 ended on a high with our busiest Christmas in three years and a smooth and efficient service for passengers, thanks to the hard work of our colleagues and close planning with airlines, their ground handlers and Border Force.”