Head chef Marshall Roth invites foodies to his backyard sunday barbeque at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi

Meat and smoke are the main ingredients for the inaugural Sunday Barbeque at Butcher & Still steak restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island.

Launching on April 30, 2023 and taking place every Sunday, guests are invited to a leisurely afternoon of classic American backyard barbeque right in the heart of Al Maryah Island. Several barbeques will be grilling in the kitchen of Chef Marshall Roth while a live DJ will be spinning upbeat notes inside the restaurant.

The buffet-style barbecue with live stations and sharing platters on the table features an extensive lineup of meats and grill such as the always on-the-menu smoked beef brisket, and burnt end burgers, along with weekly changing main dishes such as the grilled tiger prawns and the undeniably Austrian Vienwurst.

Cold starters such as the freshly shucked oysters, green lip mussels, beef tartare and Butcher’s Cobb salad are followed by hot appetizers such as the Cajun fried chicken popcorns and chicken wings with corn on the cobb. For sides, Chef Marshall offers the forever popular mac & cheese and the corn bread. Cherry on the “pie” will be a larger-than-life pie bar with a selection of oven-baked pies topped with homemade vanilla ice-cream.

As for the accompanying beverage, Head Bartender Luigi Landi impresses with interactive stations to make sure no guest leaves the outlet thirsty. Bloody Mary station, infused cocktails on ice, affogato station with adults-only chocolate fountain, and infused lollipops served tableside are all part of Luigi’s diverse and creative drinks attractions.

“The Butcher and Still culinary team and I are looking forward to this one-of-a-kind Sunday enjoyment available for all our Hotel guests and residents and the Abu Dhabi and UAE community. I am excited to share my tips and barbeque techniques that I learned from my dad, who was undeniably the main inspiration for my passion for slow smoked beef and charcoal grill.”

Get ready for the mouthwatering aromas of hot coals and slow-roasting meats as they fill the air every Sunday at Butcher and Still. Can’t muster the motivation to move after the feast? The Hotel’s Feel The Beat 20% Off package is just the right offer to book for an overnight stay.

Sunday Barbeque at Butcher and Still

Sundays, between 1:00 and 4:00 pm

From AED 320 NET per person including soft beverage

From AED 410 NET per person including grapes

To plan Sunday Barbeque at Butcher & Still, call +971 2 333 2444 or email [email protected] Alternatively, chat with the restaurant team on the Four Seasons App.