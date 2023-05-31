Hamburg Airport adopts Amadeus cloud technology

Hamburg Airport is committed to modernising its approach to technology in order to offer the smoothest possible passenger experience based on an efficient model.

Against this backdrop, the location has selected and implemented Amadeus Flow, an integrated airport cloud solution to manage passenger services end-to-end, providing a flexible approach to passenger services technology.

By moving more than 200 workstations to the cloud with Amadeus Cloud Use Service (ACUS), ground handling agents will be able to reliably access any airline system they need at key service points like check-in and boarding, as well as lost and found desks.

The primary driver behind this new installation of a common use system is a simplified approach to technology.

Martin Fritzsche, team leader systems aviation development, Hamburg Airport said: “Replacing Common Use infrastructure is a major decision for any airport.

“Following a rigorous tender process, we are confident that Amadeus’ cloud technology will significantly simplify our approach to IT.

“This upgrade will contribute to a smoother experience for our airline customers and their passengers.”

Moving to the new cloud service allows Hamburg Airport and airline partners to replace multiple costly, fixed network connections with robust internet links.

It also means that the airport no longer needs to host and maintain airline systems locally on its own servers.

Taking this flexible cloud approach to IT reduces costs and frees the airport to focus on other priorities.

Passengers will also be able to easily pay for airline products at key service points thanks to the introduction of Outpayce Airport Pay.

When paying for ancillary services like extra baggage, meals, or upgrades, passengers will be able to pay using a wide range of cards and mobile wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Yannick Beunardeau, senior vice president airport and airline operations EMEA, Amadeus added: “The move to the cloud is accelerating as more airports recognize that a simplified approach helps to lower costs and increase the pace of innovation.

“If airlines decide to add new passenger service ideas at Hamburg in the future, like payments, it will now be much quicker and easier for them to do so.”

The agreement also sees Hamburg Airport adopt Amadeus Smart Message, a modern internet protocol message exchange, to replace costly legacy baggage messaging system across the airport.

The airport fifth busiest in Germany, serving more than 100 European and long-haul destinations.