Hamad International Airport and Beijing Daxing Sign Sister Airport Agreement

Hamad International Airport (DOH), Qatar’s award-winning global hub, has signed a Sister Airport Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX), strengthening aviation cooperation between Qatar and China while expanding global connectivity through Doha. The agreement, signed at Beijing Daxing’s state-of-the-art terminal, builds on Qatar Airways’ partnerships with China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines, as well as recent government-level aviation agreements between the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority and the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Under the MoU, MATAR – the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation – and Beijing Capital International Airport Group Co., Ltd., operator of Beijing Daxing, will collaborate on joint initiatives to improve passenger and cargo operations, technology integration, service design, and innovation. Both airports aim to enhance their roles as international hubs while supporting broader economic growth, cultural exchange, and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Currently, Hamad International Airport connects Doha to nine Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu, with onward access to more than 120 global destinations. The new agreement reinforces Doha’s position as a preferred Middle East hub for Chinese travelers. Airport leaders underscored the significance of the partnership, with Hamad Al Khater, COO of Hamad International Airport, describing it as a milestone in aviation diplomacy and future connectivity, while Zhang Lin, CEO and President of Beijing Daxing, highlighted its role in creating a “golden channel” for airline networks and a “green corridor” for logistics.

The partnership complements Qatar Airways’ expanded codeshare agreement with China Southern Airlines, effective October 16, 2025, which will cover flights between Beijing Daxing and Doha as well as onward destinations in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Together with its Chinese partners, Qatar Airways will soon offer 64 weekly flights across eight gateways in Greater China, further underlining the strength of Qatar–China ties not only in aviation but also in cultural, academic, and educational collaborations.

The Sister Airport partnership comes as Chinese travel demand continues to grow, supported by new industry initiatives and expanded airline cooperation that reinforce the country’s role in global tourism. Earlier this summer, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), together with Visa, launched its first SME-focused capacity-building workshop in Beijing to help local tourism businesses strengthen their digital presence and introduce visitor-friendly payment solutions, ensuring China is better prepared to welcome more international visitors.

