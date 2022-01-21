Half-term holiday drives UK aviation recovery

New data from Cirium has revealed international flights from the UK are up by 591 per cent this February half-term when compared to last year as the recovery from Covid-19 continues.

However, the overall figure remains 38 per cent down on February half-term 2020 – prior to most countries imposing harsh travel restrictions.

There are 8,304 international flights scheduled to depart from the UK this February half-term – equating to 1,621,331 seats, the data provider said.

February half-term 2021 saw only 1,201 international departures from the UK, while 2020 saw a significantly higher 13,422.

Spain is expected to welcome 1,354 flights from the UK this half-term, making it the most popular destination for holidaymakers, followed in second place, by Ireland with 646 arriving flights from the UK.

Flights from the UK to China have plummeted by 94 per cent when comparing February half-term in 2022 with 2020 - the largest drop.

Meanwhile, flights between the UK and the Maldives have seen the biggest increase, with 133 per cent more flights this February half-term compared to the same time in 2020.