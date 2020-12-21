Government to refund rail tickets following Christmas cancellation

The government has pledged to provide refunds for rail and coach tickets bought for the Christmas travel window between December 23rd-27th.

The news comes after millions of people across the UK saw their festive plans severely restricted or scrapped.

British prime minister, Boris Johnson, was forced over the weekend to scrap plans to relax Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas.

Instead, London and the south-east moved into new tier four restrictions, with virtually all interaction between households banned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other areas of the country will be permitted to meet small numbers of family on Christmas Day only – though the government urged parties remain small, short and local.

Transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said the refunds would apply to journeys in England booked on or after November 24th, when the Christmas travel window was announced.

He added said: “This ensures no one is left out of pocket for doing the right thing - staying home in tier four, and elsewhere staying local and only meeting your Christmas bubble on Christmas Day.”