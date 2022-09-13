Golf is better in the Caribbean:

Troon®, the leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, along with the Luxury Included Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts, are pleased to announce a new sales and marketing collaboration that will further enhance the resort companies’ marketing strategies and elevate the guest experience across their golf destinations throughout the Caribbean.

The partnership will benefit Sandals’ and Beaches’ growing portfolio of golf resorts, including Sandals Ochi, Sandals Royal Plantation, and Beaches Ocho Rios in Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma, Bahamas; Sandals Regency La Toc and Sandals Halcyon Beach in Castries and Sandals Grande St. Lucian in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

As part of a joint strategy, Troon will identify advertising and marketing opportunities targeting golfers including Troon Magazine and Troon’s digital and email marketing platforms. Sandals’ golf resorts willappear on Troon.com, the Troon App and will be included in Troon Golf Vacations offers and packages. In addition, full members of participating Troon Privé–managed clubs will also receive exclusive news about Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts through the Troon Privé Privileges program.

To further elevate the golf experience, Sandals will also be outfitting all four courses within its golf portfolio with an expanded retail selection of Titleist and FootJoy products. Products available to rent will include an assortment of men’s and women’s FootJoy shoes and sets of Titleist clubs with its industry-leading woods and irons, iconic Vokey Wedges, and Scotty Cameron putters, as well as its premium line of TOUR golf balls available at Sandals’ practice facilities by late summer. All-new rentals and retail merchandise will be available across all Sandals golf courses by fall 2023 through the new partnership with Acushnet Company.

Celebrated for its expansive golf offerings, Sandals and Beaches Resorts provide guests with transfers to select golf resorts and complimentary green fees to its four company-owned courses across three islands within the Caribbean, listed below, including two Greg Norman-designed championship courses.

Jamaica:

Sandals Golf & Country Club (Ocho Rios, Jamaica)

Consistently ranked amongst the best in Jamaica, The Golf Club in Ocho Rios is recognized as one of the island’s finest courses by Golf Digest and the Frommers Travel Guide. The 18-hole, 6,311-yard course rises 700 feet above sea level in the lush hills of Ocho Rios and has spectacular views of both mountains and the ocean. Complimentary 15-minute transfers are available for Sandals Ochi and Sandals Royal Plantation guests. Beaches Ocho Rios is also a featured golf resort in Jamaica, with complimentary green fees and transfers included for guests.

St. Lucia:

Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate (Gros Islet, Saint Lucia)

Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate features a complete redesign of its tees and greens by Greg Norman Golf Course Design with remarkable backdrops, dramatic elevation changes and lush tropical vegetation that can only be found in St. Lucia. The 18-hole, par 71 design is rich in shot-making variety, offering a course that is fun to play for golfers of all skill levels including Sandals guests and the club members alike.

Sandals Golf Club at Sandals Regency La Toc (Castries, Saint Lucia)



This sporty, executive-style 9-hole, par 33 golf course is nestled in a picturesque valley surrounded by lush, villa-studded hills and is located directly on Sandals Regency La Toc. Measuring only 3,141 yards, this course challenges you to sharpen your club-selection skills and several holes demand laser-like accuracy to chart their tunnel-tight layout.

Bahamas:

Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course (Great Exuma, Bahamas)

Located directly on property at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis & Spa Resort, this 18-hole, par 72, championship caliber course spans over 7,001 yards. Designed by Greg Norman, it is recognized as one of the most scenic ocean-side golf courses in the Caribbean with unparalleled views from its six signature ocean-side holes featured on the back 9.

Sandals Resorts hosts a series of exclusive events at its award-winning Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course throughout the year, including the annual PGA TOUR-sanctioned season opener event for the Korn Ferry Tour. The Korn Ferry Tour’s first scheduled stop at “The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay” is slated to return next year for its sixth installment of the professional golf tournament, January 12-18, 2023, with a unique Sunday-Wednesday format for contested tournament rounds. A Pro-Am competition is held on the Saturday prior to the tournament and event week includes various activities for guests at Sandals Emerald Bay. Optional Pro-Am and VIP Packages are available as an add-on to any new or existing resort stay, and all Sandals Emerald Bay guests receive complimentary spectator passes for tournament access during this time. To find out more information about the annual Korn Ferry Tour event and explore resort accommodations, please visithttps://www.sandals.com/pgakornferrytour/.



For more information about Sandals Resorts’ and Beaches Resorts’ golf destinations in the Caribbean, please visit www.sandals.com/golf, with details coming soon surrounding the brand new and just-opened Sandals Royal Curaçao, located adjacent to an award-winning 18-hole public course.