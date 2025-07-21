Globespan Travel Management becomes Amadeus Cytric reseller

Globespan Travel Management (Globespan) is now a reseller of Amadeus Cytric, meaning the travel management company can offer the online travel management tool to customers across Canada and the United States.

At the same time, in collaboration with Amadeus Cytric, Globespan has become the first travel management company to issue a live NDC booking from Air Canada on an online booking tool via Amadeus in the Canadian market.

The development brings the highly relevant Air Canada NDC content to corporate travellers’ fingertips, providing more choice and operational efficiency, as well as increasing the national flag carrier’s access to the corporate travel market.

Globespan now has full access to all the Cytric Easy functionalities, including the Microsoft Teams integration.

Embedded within Microsoft Teams, it combines travel booking, policy compliance, and team collaboration into a unified solution, catering to organisations of all sizes.

“Business travel managers are looking for solutions which move them into the future.

“They want partners that continue to grow and change to meet evolving needs.

“Our alliance with Amadeus Cytric is a unique opportunity to provide innovation in the online travel management world.

“Furthermore, the issuing of the first live Amadeus NDC booking from Air Canada in the Canadian market via an OBT confirms Globespan, alongside Amadeus Cytric, is meeting these challenges,” said Daniel Moretta, president, Globespan Travel Management.

Globespan is an international travel management company (TMC) with locations in more than 90 countries. It strives to set industry standards by providing dedicated, personalised and transparent account management, as well as offering strategic consultative functions for clients.

“Access to premium content via a corporate travel platform is essential, not just for travellers, but also for travel providers distributing through corporate booking tools.

“Booking and issuing the first live NDC ticket in Canada on Air Canada through a TMC‑powered solution highlights the strength of Amadeus Cytric’s technology and partner network,” added Mark Cullen, chief commercial officer, Amadeus Cytric.