Global Tourism Resilience Centre partners with Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, (R) and President of the CHTA, Mrs. Nicola Madden-Grieg hold the signed MOU.

The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) has partnered with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) to help build tourism resilience in the region. Both entities forged this partnership with the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during CHTA Marketplace being held in Barbados.

This groundbreaking partnership aims to strengthen resilience within the tourism industry, fostering a united front against potential crises and challenges that may arise The GTRCMC will provide invaluable communications and research support to the CHTA, further empowering tourism stakeholders across the Caribbean region.

“Resilience must be at the core of tourism operations if we are to ensure the viability of this great industry. We are still one of the most vulnerable industries susceptible to many disruptions and so building capacity to plan and respond to these disruptions effectively,” said Co-founder of the GTRCMC and Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett

Together, the GTRCMC and CHTA will work hand in hand to promote sustainable practices, enhance disaster preparedness, and facilitate effective crisis management within the vibrant tourism sector.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that partnership and collaboration are key to survival and having this added support in the form of the GTRCMC will assist the CHTA in our crisis management strategy,” said CHTA President, Mrs. Nicola Madden-Grieg.

“By sharing knowledge and expertise, we will build a resilient future that can withstand any hurdle and ensure the continued growth and prosperity of the Caribbean’s tourism industry,” said Executive Director of the GTRCMC, Professor Lloyd Waller.