Ghata-Aura selected for new Boeing leadership role

Boeing has announced the appointment of Kuljit Ghata-Aura as the new president of Boeing Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

He takes up the position, which excludes Saudi Arabia, tomorrow.

Ghata-Aura who is returning to the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region, will be based in Dubai.

He will be responsible for leading all company-wide activities and developing and implementing strategies for a region that is home to some of Boeing’s largest commercial, defence and services customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghata-Aura, who previously served as the regional counsel for Boeing India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa for almost six years, will oversee the company’s new business and industrial partnership opportunities, safety and sustainability efforts, government affairs and corporate citizenship.

He will also seek to expand Boeing’s presence and strengthen the company’s relationships with customers and other stakeholders in the region.

Ghata-Aura succeeds Bernie Dunn, who is leaving Boeing after more than nine years with the company in the region.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of Kuljit Ghata-Aura as the new president of Boeing Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

“Kuljit brings a wealth of experience to the role from many of Boeing’s most important markets and businesses, including the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region where he has spent considerable time.

“I look forward to working with Kuljit to drive further growth in the region,” said Michael Arthur, president, Boeing International.

Boeing’s presence in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa goes back several decades.

Boeing has offices in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The company also has several industrial and academic partnerships in the region.