Gatwick launches official new mascot

Passengers travelling through Gatwick this summer will be able to take advantage of a number of special offers, competitions and seasonal drink choices, as part of the airport’s new campaign - ‘Explore Like Never Before’.

The campaign, which officially launched this week, includes special offers on World Duty Free products, such as up to 50% off selected spirits, and savings on this season’s top fragrances with the Reserve & Collect service.

Wetherspoons, in both the North and South Terminals, are selling a special guest ale – ‘Summer Sun’ – a pale, hoppy beer produced by Twickenham Brewery, while Juniper & Co. in the North Terminal has launched a range of five summer cocktails exclusive to Gatwick, including a non-alcoholic option.

As passengers await their flight, they will also be able to enjoy in-terminal activities, including a tombola with a range of prizes to be won, or grab a pre-holiday photo in one of Gatwick’s giant deckchairs.

Families may even get to meet the airport’s new mascot, Gary Gatwick, who made his first public appearances in the terminals yesterday.

Airlines are getting in on the summer fun too, with Wizz Air running a competition with a chance to win a £500 flight voucher, while passengers can also win a family bundle which includes sun care from Boots, WHSmith children’s toys and books, Shake Shack and Wagamama vouchers and Gatwick shopping vouchers.

Nick Williams, Head of Retail Operations, Gatwick Airport said: “With a busy summer holiday period expected – the first since 2019 with unrestricted travel – it’s fantastic that so many of our retailers and restaurants at Gatwick are able to help our passengers celebrate, with some great offers and exclusive products available.

“We know there have been some challenges with travel recently and while our teams are working incredibly hard to ensure passengers get away on their holidays with ease, we are excited that once people reach the departure lounge, we have plenty here to help families relax and get their holidays off to a great start.”

Earlier this month, Gatwick announced the opening of two new LEGO stores (North and South Terminals) and a Kidstop pop-up (North Terminal), as well as the return of Itsu and Ted Baker in the South Terminal.

For those not flying over the summer, there will be further opportunities to meet Gary Gatwick and take a photograph in one of the giant deckchairs, with Gatwick sponsoring Crawley Pride, taking place at Goffs Park between 19 – 21 August.