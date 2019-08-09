Garner to lead Classic Collection Holidays

Oliver Garner has been appointed chief executive of both Classic Collection Holidays and Classic Package Holidays - the online agent-only booking portal launched by On the Beach earlier this year.

Nick Munday, managing director of Classic Collection Holidays, will step down from his role, but continue to work with the business in a new capacity as independent director.

Both changes take effect immediately.

Having worked in the industry since 2001, Garner has spent time at the likes of TUI, Thomas Cook and Expedia, prior to joining On the Beach in 2014 where he oversaw the business’ launch into Sweden and Norway as well as its acquisition of Sunshine.co.uk and Classic Collection Holidays.

He has continued to work closely with the Classic Collection team since it joined On the Beach Group last year, leading the development and launch of Classic Package Holidays.

With a background that spans the fields of both tour operator and online travel agent, he brings with him a breadth of experience within the travel industry that will allow him to take both the Classic Collection and Classic Package Holidays businesses forwards.

Garner said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be part of the business.

“I look forward to continuing to build on the already excellent reputation that Classic Collection Holidays has within the industry and with its customers, and to leading Classic Package Holidays as it continues to grow and as we rollout to our travel agent partners across the UK.”

The announcement comes 12 months on from On the Beach’s acquisition of Classic Collection Holidays in August last year.

Munday, who purchased Classic Collection in 2002, will step down as managing director, but take on an independent director role in which he will work in an advisory capacity to support the business’ future success.