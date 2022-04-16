Future Travel Experience announces Enterprise Ireland partnership

Future Travel Experience has announced that Enterprise Ireland is an official Headline Partner of the co-located FTE EMEA, FTE Ancillary & FTE World Airport Retailing Summit events, taking place at the RDS in Dublin on 7-9 June. The Irish government organisation, responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets, will provide a unique platform for aviation and travel vendors to showcase their solutions through a dedicated Enterprise Ireland Pavilion on the main expo hall.

Gavin O’Connell, Development Adviser, High Potential Start Ups (HPSU’s), Enterprise Ireland, said: “We are excited to be part of the upcoming FTE Dublin show, where we can showcase an array of client companies, and provide them critical exposure to the world’s leading airlines and airports, as part of our efforts to help Irish businesses start, grow, innovate and win export sales through our international network.”

The FTE Dublin mega-show will attract over 800 senior air transport and travel sector executives from around the world, who will be inspired on the most innovative digital, customer experience, future mobility and commercial approaches. Under the theme of “Scaling Innovation”, the three co-located events will champion bold new ideas, solutions, collaboration and innovation efforts to ensure we achieve an industry recovery that makes air transport even stronger in the long-term. Attendees will have access to multiple conference tracks, a major end-to-end exhibition, co-creation workshops, tours, briefings, startup content and showcases, and a unique social and networking programme in the heart of Dublin, including a Closing Party at the Guinness Storehouse.

Among the confirmed speakers are high-level executives from Ryanair, Wizz Air, Lufthansa, Ferrovial, Fast Future Research, Manna Drone Delivery, Finnair, All Nippon Airways, Turkish Airlines, Aeroporti di Roma, Aena, Swedavia, McKinsey & Company, Avalon, Swoop, SunExpress, Cebu Pacific Air, AirAsia, Fraport, Cathay Pacific, Dublin Airport, Alaska Airlines, Transavia, easyJet, Istanbul Airport, Heathrow, Tax Free World Association (TFWA), Avinor, Amazon Web Services, and many more.

» View the full FTE EMEA conference agenda

ADVERTISEMENT

» View the full FTE Ancillary conference agenda

» View the full FTE World Airport Retailing conference agenda

All three co-located shows are free for airlines to attend, and low-cost for other industry stakeholders.