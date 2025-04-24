Future Hospitality Summit Saudi Arabia unveils programme and participants for 2025 summit

The Future Hospitality Summit Saudi Arabia has unveiled an action packed agenda, key participants and new event features for the 2025 summit, taking place at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah in Riyadh, 11-13 May.

Featuring everything from start-ups to staffing and innovation to investment, the FHS Saudi Arabia programme will address key challenges, opportunities and trends in hospitality and tourism, with leaders from government entities, hospitality companies, investment firms, developers and the education sector on the long and distinguished speaker list.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench, organiser of FHS Saudi Arabia, said: “With FHS Saudi Arabia just a few short weeks away, our power-packed 2025 agenda is shaping up to be our most ambitious yet with over 130 speakers confirmed. Expect in-depth discussions, strong debate and deep insight from some of the Middle East’s most respected, talented and experienced leaders; a wealth of topics and a host of special events, awards and features that celebrate Saudi’s hospitality sector of today – and shape the industry of tomorrow.”



Speakers

FHS Saudi Arabia reveals its list of top 20 speakers for 2025:

• HH Prince Bandar Bin Saud Bin Khalid Al Saud, Secretary General of King Faisal Foundation (KFF) and Chairman of Al Khozama Investment Company

• Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, Chief Executive Officer, Taiba Investments

• Nick Candy, Chief Executive Officer, Candy Capital

• Marloes Knippenberg, Chief Executive Officer, Kerten Hospitality

• Muhammad Bassrawi, Chief Domestic Tourism Officer, Saudi Tourism Authority

• Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group

• Gregory Djerejian, Group Chief Legal Officer, Red Sea Global

• Serena Lim, Chief Growth Officer, The Ascott Limited

• Maud Bailly, Chief Executive Officer, Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems

• Steven Greenway, Chief Executive Officer, Flyadeal

• Khalid Saud Abu Haimed, Chief Executive Officer, Al Khozama Investment Company

• Shaikha Al Nowais, Corporate Vice President, Owner Relationship Management, Rotana

• Hossam Al-Basrawi, Chief Executive Officer, Alrajhi Capital

• Sean Hehir, President & CEO, Trinity Investments

• Amin Ismail, Managing Director, Certares

• Benoît-Etienne Domenget, Chief Executive Officer, Sommet Education

• Omar Romero, Chief Development and Luxury Officer, MINOR Hotels

• Michael Acton Smith, Co-founder, Calm

• Dr. Abeer Alamri, Skills Development and Talent Optimization Expert

On the agenda

The FHS Saudi Arabia agenda has dozens of sessions across more than 12 tracks over three days. Here is the organisers’ day-by-day must-attend list:

Sunday, 11 May:

• How Can We Rebrand Hospitality Careers to Attract Saudi Youth?

• Rethinking Hospitality Schools: Education, Experience & Environment

Monday, 12 May:

• Opening remarks from HH Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khalid Al Saud, Secretary General, King Faisal Foundation (KFF) & Chairman of the Board of Directors, Al Khozama

• Safeguarding Hospitality Investments Amid Market Shifts: Is Saudi Arabia Still the Land of Opportunity? With input from Khalid Saud Abu Haimed, Chief Executive Officer, Al Khozama; AlaaEldin Saleh, Chief Hotels Operating Officer, Rua Al Madinah Holding Company, and Cyril Piaia, Chief Executive Officer / Board Member at Confidential, moderated by Yousef Gamal El-Din, Former News-Anchor, Bloomberg

• Unveiling Market Trends: Insights into Branded Residences in the Kingdom, with insight from Daniel von Barloewen, Senior Vice President, Global Mixed-Use Development, Accor One Living; Julien Laloye, Director, Mixed-Use Development (EMEA), Marriott International, and Stephen Cheesebrough, Head of Development, Red Sea Global

• Inside the Mind of the Global Investor: What Draws Capital to Saudi Arabia, with confirmed speakers Christophe Beauvilain, managing Director, Pygmalion Capital and Amin Ismail, Managing Director, Certares

Tuesday, 13 May

• How to Make a Brand Last? Featuring Maud Bailly,CEO, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems and member of Accor’s Luxury & Lifestyle Executive Committee



• The Future Workforce: Empowering Talent, Leadership, and Inclusion, with Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO, Sommet Education; Muin Serhan, CEO, Amsa Hospitality; and Amir Golbarg, SVP – Middle East and Africa, MINOR Hotels

There are also key Saudi-specific sessions covering mega-events, climate risk, sustainability, the future of tourism and wellness. Follow the FHS Saudi Arabia agenda for all details and updates.

Special events and focus sessions

Sunday and Monday:

• Exclusive Leadership Conversations: Shaping the Future of UN Tourism, featuring talks with two candidates for the UN Tourism Secretary-General posiiton: Shaikha Al Nowais, Corporate Vice President, Owner Relationship Management at Rotana and Harry Theoharis, Member of Parliament, Hellenic Parliament & Candidate for UN Tourism Secretary-General. The candidates will share their visions for the future of global tourism, discuss the strategic priorities for UN Tourism, and reflect on the critical challenges and opportunities ahead.

Sunday:

• Next Gen Investment Forum: Uniting top leaders to tackle the most pressing issues on education, training, and talent retention in KSA’s hospitality industry.

Monday:

• Start Up Den. One of the most popular, most anticipated annual events at FHS Saudi Arabia, the Start Up Den is a platform for entrepreneurs in the Saudi hospitality industry to present their business models to a panel of judges and investors. Participants gain exposure, potential mentorship, funding opportunities, and the chance to win prizes such as incubation support.

Tuesday:

• Future Leader Award: celebrating young, ambitious talent shaping the future of hospitality, tourism, and gastronomy in Saudi Arabia

• Impact Leader Award: a first-of-its-kind initiative recognising the outstanding Saudi national women who are shaping the future of the industry.

• Net Positive Solution Labs powered by the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance. A dedicated platform for collaboration and innovation, focussing on advancing net positive strategies in hospitality, with a series of sessions exploring practical solutions for environmental and social impact.

• Master Class: The Fundamentals of Branded Residences in Saudi Arabia



FHS Saudi Arabia is at Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh, 11-13 May 2025, with the overarching theme of “Where Vision Shapes Opportunity”. More than 1,400 delegates are expected to attend. For full details and to register, visit https://www.futurehospitality.com/sa