Fursan Al Emarat, set to take dubai’s breath away

Dubai calls on all residents and visitors of the city to grab their aviators, get their cameras at the ready, and look to the skies for an exhilarating, urban air fly-by experience on Monday 20 June from 6.20pm.

Fursan Al Emarat, the highly skilled aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force will soar and twirl through the sky in a series of breathtaking manoeuvers, offering a view of the city like never seen before. The jets will pass over, across and next to Dubai’s iconic landmarks including; the Burj Khalifa, Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Kite Beach, Dubai Frame, and the latest attraction to the city, the Museum of the Future, leaving behind smoking trails of colour.

Doing what Dubai does best by joining forces with the city’s key partners to bring people together through innovative experiences, one of the world’s most famous cities will take viewers through a spellbinding ride, with the reactions and interactions of the crowd being an essential part to the whole event. Grab your cameras, hold your breath and get ready to look to the skies for inspiration without limits!

