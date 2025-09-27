From Thai legends to Maldivian souks: festive escapes with Minor Hotels this holiday season

Minor Hotels is inviting guests to mark the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026 with a wide array of festive programmes that highlight connection, culture, and discovery. Spanning iconic properties in Thailand, Laos, and the Maldives, each celebration draws inspiration from local traditions while weaving in the spirit of the holidays, creating unforgettable seasonal journeys for families, couples, and adventurers alike.

At Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas, celebrations transport guests into the mythical Himmapan forest of Thai folklore. Two weeks of themed activities include floating sound baths beneath the New Moon, naga tales around a beach bonfire, cultural workshops such as batik painting, and immersive Thai experiences like fishing with local fishermen, maki roll classes, and ancient performance traditions. A Thai Cultural Day on New Year’s will feature a sunrise ceremony, local breakfast, cooking classes, and guided cultural walks.

Anantara Layan Phuket Resort focuses on wellness and renewal with “Festive Glow and New Year Reset Journeys” at Layan Life by Anantara, its longevity centre. Guests can indulge in December’s Sparkling Holiday Glow Journey, which combines advanced skin diagnostics with Hydrafacial Platinum treatments and IV therapy, or start 2026 refreshed with detox and gut-reset programmes tailored for long-term vitality.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Koh Samui, Anantara Bophut introduces Lotus Whispers, inspired by the property’s feature in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3. Daily themed dining unfolds against scenic settings, while families enjoy festive arts, crafts, and kid-friendly events. The Anantara Spa offers the White Lotus Indulgence Deluxe, a two-hour ritual blending massage, body treatments, and white lotus oil for ultimate relaxation.

At Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, guests are immersed in the history and cultures of the Mekong with a festive programme of soulful jazz mornings, firelit Explorer Cocktails, and themed dinners. Signature celebrations such as Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve feature local performances, regional flavours, and Chef Yui’s Winter Odyssey menu, showcasing the diverse cuisines of the Mekong.

In Laos, Avani+ Luang Prabang offers festivities rooted in “Land, River and Spirit.” Celebrations begin with a sacred Baci ceremony and Laotian feasts, followed by cultural experiences such as cycling tours, water blessings, and guided market visits. River journeys include a Christmas Eve sunset cruise and a New Year’s Eve dinner cruise along the Mekong.

In the Maldives, Niyama Private Islands embraces a boho luxe spirit with vibrant, playful programming. Guests can enjoy Baja-inspired cuisine by Michelin-starred chef Roberto Alcocer, train with fitness champion Shaune Stafford, or join yoga and Pilates sessions led by Jessica Klein. Other highlights include tattoo artistry workshops, body alignment therapies, and island-wide celebrations filled with music, dance, and creativity.

At Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort, festivities come alive with Tales of the Maldives. Guests can explore a festive island souk at Fares Baa’zaar with local street food, music, and crafts, while themed events such as Tales of Christmas and Tales of Smugglers add a unique Maldivian twist. From pirate cruises for families to gala dinners under the stars, the celebrations seamlessly blend heritage with holiday cheer.

Guests can discover the full range of offers and festive celebrations across Minor Hotels’ portfolio at minorhotels.com/offers/festive-celebrations