From Miami Beach to San Francisco Nob Hill, Series by Marriott Makes Its Stylish U.S. Debut

Marriott International has announced a landmark set of agreements with Hawkins Way Capital to introduce its newest collection brand, Series by Marriott™, into the U.S. market. The deal will see five FOUND Hotels in Miami, Santa Monica, San Francisco, Chicago, and San Diego transition into the Series by Marriott™ portfolio over the coming year, marking the brand’s official debut in the country. Developed by Hawkins Way Capital and operated by FCL Management, these properties will retain their FOUND identity while benefiting from Marriott’s global reach and integration into the Marriott Bonvoy® loyalty program.

Marriott first unveiled Series by Marriott™ in May 2025 as its newest midscale and upscale collection brand, aimed at expanding the company’s global reach with regionally created, quality-driven hotels. The launch was anchored by an exclusive partnership with India’s Concept Hospitality Private Limited (CHPL), bringing The Fern, The Fern Residency, and The Fern Habitat under the Series by Marriott umbrella. With more than 80 open hotels and 30 in the pipeline, The Fern portfolio marked a strong foundation for the brand, which is designed to offer value-conscious travelers comfortable stays while allowing each property to maintain its independent identity. The move signaled Marriott’s intent to target high-growth markets and broaden choice for owners and travelers, supported by the scale of the Marriott Bonvoy® loyalty program.