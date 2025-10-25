From Local Guides to Global Leaders: The Changing Face of Women in Tourism

Tourism leaders and changemakers from across Europe have joined forces to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment through the “Almaty Call to Action”, a landmark outcome of the First Regional Conference on the Empowerment of Women in Tourism in Europe, held from 22–23 October in Almaty.

The initiative, launched under the umbrella of UN Tourism (formerly UNWTO), outlines a roadmap for equality across six key areas: employment, entrepreneurship, leadership and policy, education and training, community engagement, and gender-disaggregated measurement for better policymaking. The Call to Action seeks to turn commitments into tangible results, aligning with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

UN Tourism Executive Director Zoritsa Urosevic said the declaration represents both a vision and a responsibility for the global travel sector:

“Tourism is one of the world’s most vital economic sectors, and a key source of employment and opportunity for women. But inequalities persist. The Almaty Call to Action is a clear signal of where and how to do more and do better — to make sure tourism truly empowers women and girls everywhere.”

Diyar Askarov, Director of the Almaty Tourism Bureau, emphasized that the conference marked the start of a long-term effort:

“This is part of a larger project aimed at real change. It includes UN Tourism-certified training sessions, a video series showcasing women in tourism, and programmes that turn dialogue into measurable action. We want to see more opportunities, more equality, and more growth for women in tourism.”

The conference follows a series of global initiatives by UN Tourism to promote gender equality through education, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Its flagship Centre Stage project, launched in partnership with UN Women, BMZ, and GIZ, has already piloted action plans in Jordan, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico, supporting women’s advancement in the tourism workforce. Building on that foundation, UN Tourism expanded its reach with a free online gender-equality course through atingi.org, now accessible in five languages, and a Women in Tech Startup Competition for the Middle East that encourages female entrepreneurs to shape the digital future of tourism.

Similar efforts have also been carried out in Africa, where UN Tourism partnered with the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs of Sierra Leone to host the Women in Tourism Regional Congress, themed “Beyond Empowerment to Education, Innovation, and Finance Access.” The event gathered over 500 delegates from 12 countries and launched 100 tourism scholarships for women, advancing access to education and finance in line with the UN Tourism Agenda for Africa.

These initiatives collectively illustrate the momentum behind the Almaty Call to Action, confirming that the movement for women’s empowerment in tourism is now global in scale — from Europe and Africa to the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has emerged as another champion of inclusivity. Earlier this year, the association announced the PATA International Conference on Women in Travel, hosted by the Philippines Department of Tourism in Bohol. PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid described gender equality as “absolutely essential to the responsible and sustainable development of travel and tourism,” while Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco highlighted that the event reflects “the transformative power of tourism for women — from supporting entrepreneurship to promoting education and leadership.” The Bohol event, a net-zero carbon initiative, showcased the Philippines’ commitment to both sustainability and women’s empowerment within its vibrant tourism landscape.

Together, these efforts show that women’s empowerment in tourism isn’t confined to one continent — it’s a shared journey. As UN Tourism’s global network continues to bridge education, policy, and entrepreneurship, the Almaty Call to Action represents not just an outcome but a milestone — a call for every corner of the industry to invest in equity, inclusivity, and opportunity.



And as Almaty’s autumn winds sweep across the mountains, they carry with them the voices of women who are reshaping tourism into a more balanced, just, and resilient industry for generations to come.