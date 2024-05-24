Free Beer is Back at SeaWorld Orlando this Summer

SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating summer and its 60th Anniversary with a FREE refreshing libation for guests 21+. Starting now and throughout the summer, SeaWorld Orlando guests can get a restorative, ice-cold beer at the Waterway Grill Patio. All guests can receive one free 7oz beer per visit and pass members receive two free 7oz beers per visit from 11:00 a.m. to one hour prior to close, local time. Offer ends July 26. Dates and offers for discounted beer at all parks are subject to change.

“Between heart pounding rides and awe-inspiring animals, SeaWorld is hotter than ever this summer, and a free cold one – or two – is the perfect way for guests to get refreshed and back out to experience all SeaWorld has to offer,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. “It’s a small token of our deep appreciation for all our guests as we celebrate 60 years of creating enriching, animal care experiences, exhilarating rides and all-around fun for everyone.”

This summer, in celebration of SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary, there are lots of new ways to enjoy all that SeaWorld has to offer, including:

NEW “So Much More to Sea” 60th Anniversary Parade Featuring Shamu and Crew – Starting May 25th, in celebration of SeaWorld’s 60th Anniversary, guests of all ages can enjoy an ALL-NEW interactive parade featuring the park’s ocean crew and fan-favorite SeaWorld characters, Shamu and Crew, embarking on an exciting adventure full of endless discovery!

NEW Cirque-Style Show, Xceleration – Guests can catch an exhilarating ALL-NEW live stunt show, Xceleration featuring hip hop music, BMX, roller skating and skateboarding. Debuting May 24th at the air-conditioned Nautilus Theater.

Shamu and Crew Better Together Breakfast: This summer, guests can start their day off hanging out with Shamu and Crew while enjoying a delicious breakfast. Reservations are required and capacity is limited!

NEW Sea Lion Presentation: the debut of Flippers, Facts and Fun: The Sea Lion Experience, a NEW sea lion presentation that will have guests laughing and learning lots of fun facts about sea lions.

Ignite Fireworks: As the sun sets, the night sky comes alive! Ignite fireworks show returns to SeaWorld Orlando, featuring an incredible display of fireworks, music, lights and pyrotechnics that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above.

Limited-edition 60th Anniversary Food & Beverage, Merchandise and Collectibles: Guests can commemorate SeaWorld’s milestone 60th Anniversary with special exclusive food and beverage offerings, collectables, and memorabilia throughout the year, including a new souvenir popcorn bucket, new souvenir sipper, special 60th anniversary beer on draft, and snacks and sips like Shamu-shaped pretzels, Seaberry Splash Dippin’ Dots and Rita’s Shark Gelati.

Chill-Out at the All-New Antarctica Realm: Opening May 25th, the all-new Antarctica Realm will be home to the highly anticipated family launch coaster of the year, Penguin Trek, opening this summer. Guests can enjoy the new “South Pole Sips” bar, the reopened Expedition Café with diverse menu options, and get up-close with penguins at their habitat, making Antarctica a must-visit for all guests this summer.

Best Way to Play this Summer

The best way to keep the fun going at SeaWorld Orlando this year is with an Annual Pass. With an Annual Pass, guests will enjoy 12 months of unlimited visits and special benefits like exclusive access to our newest attraction coming soon, “Penguin Trek”, FREE parking, FREE guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more! Special offers on tickets and passes, including limited-time Memorial Day deals, are available at SeaWorld Orlando. Join in celebrating SeaWorld’s 60th Anniversary and explore “So Much More to Sea” this summer!