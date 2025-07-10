Four Seasons Yachts Appoints Ben Trodd as Chief Executive Officer

Four Seasons and Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., Joint Owner and Operator of Four Seasons Yachts, announce the appointment of Ben Trodd as Chief Executive Officer of Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., effective July 1, 2025. A trusted leader with extensive global experience in luxury hospitality, Trodd brings a combination of strategic acumen, operational expertise, and a deep understanding of the Four Seasons brand.

The appointment marks a defining moment for Four Seasons Yachts as it prepares for its 2026 debut. Having spent more than 25 years at Four Seasons, Trodd brings operational and commercial expertise shaped by a career that has spanned regional and global oversight. A seasoned hotelier with a keen understanding of luxury, he has cultivated longstanding relationships across both sales and operations – equipping him to bridge these functions in service of a truly integrated guest experience.

“The launch of Four Seasons Yachts represents a significant milestone in our company history as we continue to expand our experiential luxury ecosystem across our hotels, resorts, residences, Private Jet Experience, and now with Four Seasons Yachts,” says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons. “Ben brings a rare combination of brand and luxury insight, operational rigour and leadership vision. He is the ideal steward for this exciting venture, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to the world of Four Seasons.”

“This is a pivotal moment for Four Seasons Yachts as we prepare to launch our first ship next year, and introduce an entirely new experience to the market,” says Nadim Ashi, Founder and Co-Owner, Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd. “It is the ideal time to welcome a visionary, respected leader like Ben to take on the helm of Four Seasons Yachts. He understands what it takes to create a true Four Seasons experience, and I look forward to watching him do exactly that as we take to the seas.”

Trodd most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of AMAN. Prior to that, his decades-long tenure at Four Seasons included senior roles as General Manager, Regional Vice President, and most recently, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. His fluency in the brand and credibility across the travel and hospitality sectors position him uniquely to lead at this pivotal moment. In this new role, Trodd will be based in Miami and will oversee the technical operations, planning and deployment, and sales and marketing efforts for Four Seasons Yachts. His role also oversees crew operations and collaboration with construction and design partners Fincantieri and Tillberg Design of Sweden.

Launching in 2026, Four Seasons I, the first in the Four Seasons Yachts collection, will reimagine luxury maritime travel, bringing the leading luxury brand’s legendary service and experiences to the seas. Four Seasons I will transport guests to the crystal waters of the Caribbean and Mediterranean. With an exclusive 95 residential-style suites, guests will enjoy Four Seasons personalized, genuine service through a 1:1 guest to staff ratio. Onboard offerings include 11 culinary outlets, a state-of-the-art transverse marina to be activated on dedicated Marina Days, spa and wellness offerings, and more.

“Four Seasons is a brand I know well, with a vision that I believe in deeply,” says Trodd commenting on his appointment. “To bring the service excellence and genuine hospitality that Four Seasons has perfected on land, to the water, is an exceptional opportunity and a great honour. Our guests will know from the moment they step on board that they are in the hands of a team that understand service at the highest levels, and what it takes to create unbelievable travel moments. Every moment onboard will feel effortless, elevated, and unmistakably Four Seasons.”

Trodd began his Four Seasons career at the brand’s first European hotel, London at Park Lane, and held many property leadership positions throughout his tenure before becoming Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing in 2018, where he supported the launch strategy introducing Four Seasons Yachts to the market.

Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts oversees the nautical operations of the venture, with Four Seasons managing the hospitality and service experience. Construction and design of Four Seasons I is being led by Fincantieri, in partnership with Tillberg Design of Sweden and the creative direction of Prosper Assouline.