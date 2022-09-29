Four Seasons to Bring Legendary Service to the Seas

A steadfast, enterprising spirit is launching Four Seasons into a new and exciting business extension – Four Seasons Yachts. Along with Four Seasons, this new venture brings together an unparalleled group of partners: Nadim Ashi and Philip Levine, leading luxury entrepreneurs and bold visionaries of this exceptional yacht experience, as well as Fincantieri, one of the world’s leading shipbuilding groups, which will deliver the first new vessel by the end of 2025.

The order, which was announced last July, includes the option for two additional vessels and amounts to approximately EUR 1.2 billion.

The first Four Seasons Yacht will be marked by bespoke craftsmanship, personalized service and a dedication to excellence, appealing to discerning guests looking to reimagine their love of travel by experiencing the splendor of modern sea voyaging.

“Four Seasons Yachts represents the next chapter of our long history of industry leading innovation, and a milestone moment for our company as we continue to capitalize on new opportunities to extend the world of Four Seasons,” says Christian Clerc, President, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “True vision rests in the ability to imagine the possibilities while always remaining loyal to one’s values. Our vision for this new venture does exactly that. Together with our partners at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, we are creating something extraordinary that combines their expertise with what Four Seasons does best – delivering unmatched quality and excellence, surrounded by beautiful acts of service and love for our guests.”

With its inaugural journey anticipated for late 2025, the first Four Seasons vessel will be 207 metres (679 feet) long and 27 metres (88.6 feet) wide with 14 decks. At a cost to build of USD 4.2 million per suite, no expense is being spared in terms of the remarkable custom design. The first Four Seasons Yacht will offer nearly 50 percent more living space per guest than currently available, offering ultimate privacy, flexibility and spaciousness in an all-suite nautical residential setting.

Veteran luxury travel industry expert Larry Pimentel is responsible for leading the new enterprise. “In partnership with Four Seasons, we are creating a new category of luxury lifestyle travel that appeals to discerning guests. We are bringing together the very best across industries to create the pinnacle yachting offering through world-class design, curated experiences, and truly exceptional service,” says Pimentel. “When we launch in 2025, there will be nothing else like it on the open seas. Our shipbuilding partnership with Fincantieri rounds out a triumvirate of industry leaders in this unprecedented luxury lifestyle project.”

A Preview of The Four Seasons Yacht Experience

The vessel’s 95 spacious accommodations will feature an extensive network of joining suite combinations creating adaptable, villa-like residences. Each suite will offer floor-to-ceiling windows providing unobstructed natural light and access to expansive terrace decks. The combination of generous indoor and outdoor private guest space and ceiling heights of more than 2.4 metres (7.9 feet) will achieve a new level of guest comfort.

Suite accommodations will start at an average of 54 square metres (581 square feet) of indoor/outdoor living space, designed seamlessly to be part of each room. Sixty percent of the vessel’s inventory is in excess of 76 square metres (818 square feet) of indoor/outdoor space. The most expansive residence, the “Funnel Suite” will be an astonishing four levels, offering more than 892 square metres (9,601 square feet) of combined indoor/outdoor living space, including a private wading pool and dedicated private spa area, creating a sea view home away from home.

Globally renowned design partners have been engaged including Tillberg Design of Sweden as lead architect responsible for the design of exterior and guest suites, and London-based Martin Brudnizki Design Studio for the design of many of the yacht’s spectacular guest areas. These design partners will be paired with the creative direction of Prosper Assouline.

An Unparalleled Guest Experience at Sea

The vessel’s restaurants, lounges and bar concepts will celebrate the excellence and creativity that has been the hallmark of Four Seasons history of culinary innovation and attention to guest preferences. A perfect cappuccino in the lobby, a Mediterranean-inspired lunch, a dinner tasting at the sushi bar or a glass of champagne on the breathtaking terrace – guests will never be far from a perfect bite always paired with remarkable sea views, renowned intuitive service, and much more.

The Four Seasons Yacht will also offer guests a full-service spa, salon, and wellness programming – from fitness to health, and nutrition. The classic canoe-shaped aft will be home to an expansive pool deck, allowing for moments of leisure and relaxation. This area will also transform into an outdoor movie theatre or space for an array of private events. The elegant and industry-first transverse marina is also an ideal spot for guests to enjoy the inviting water, sunbathe or explore the specially-designed aqua leisure toys and accessories. Many more of the vessel’s unique features and programming will be revealed in the coming months and up to the vessel’s delivery in late 2025.

The onboard yacht experience will be led and staffed by a dedicated Four Seasons Yacht team to bring each voyage’s itinerary and destinations to life. The vessel will have an industry-leading staff-to-guest ratio to deliver an unmatched standard of highly personalized service.