Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai Unveils Redesigned One-Bedroom and Family Villas

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai unveils its newly refurbished One-Bedroom Villas and Family Villas, revealing a renewed expression of luxury beachfront living in central Vietnam. A total of 60 villa units will be available for booking, with the final phase of renovation currently underway. At present, 43 villas are open for guests to enjoy, while the remaining 17 villas are expected to be completed by mid-December 2025.

Transformed by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) Singapore, the villas reaffirm the spirit of the original design by architect Reda Amalou of Paris-based AW2 and late interior designer Jaya Ibrahim, introducing contemporary refinements while preserving the essential character that has defined the Resort since its inception. With open views of tropical gardens and the East Sea, the revamped villas are designed for couples and families seeking space, stillness and a deeper connection to the surrounding natural beauty.

Through the renovation, the One-Bedroom Villa has not only undergone a stunning interior transformation but has also increased in size from 80 sqm to 87 sqm. Similarly, the Family Villa has expanded from 104 sqm to 108 sqm, providing guests with even more spacious accommodations to enjoy their stay.

“Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai has always endeavoured to maintain a sense of place while anticipating the needs of today’s traveller,” says Marcel Oostenbrink, General Manager. “This renovation preserves that intention, while bringing in new warmth and intimacy. It’s a continuation of, not a departure from, a design narrative that’s very much rooted in the region.”

A Living Design Legacy

Guided by respect for legacy and love for detail, the redesign of the One-Bedroom Villas and Family Villas reflects a dialogue between Vietnamese heritage and contemporary elegance.

Envisioned from the outset as a modern-day interpretation of the garden houses of Hue, the former imperial capital of Vietnam, each villa retains its architectural bones – a timber roof, an elevated sleeping platform and an uninterrupted line of sight from bed to sea. Within this familiar frame, a thoughtful transformation quietly reveals itself.

A refreshed, lighter colour palette with chartreuse and mustard accents resonates with the surrounding landscape, while artisanal materials and locally inspired silhouettes speak to the region’s enduring craft traditions.

Craft, Comfort, Composition

Anchoring the living area, a newly introduced bay window draws in abundant natural light, while a plush daybed creates a serene nook for reading, rest or reflection. The central sleeping pavilion – a signature feature of the original design – has been reimagined with sunset-toned ombré drapery and pendant lighting inspired by traditional nón lá hats.

Positioned for privacy, a second daybed provides a cozy hideaway for lounging and afternoon siestas. Grounding the space in structure and purpose are a dresser that also serves as a writing desk and nightstands in a stunning crackled eggshell finish. In the Family Villas, a sectioned-off lounge doubles as a kids’ room, complete with a sofa-bed, bathroom with shower, and other comforts for young guests.

Expanded bathrooms feature a striking interplay of textures and colours with bold Panda White marble, artisanal floor tiles and a seeded glass lantern. The redesigned vanity counter recalls traditional Vietnamese cabinetry, while a window frames the free-standing bathtub. Bath rituals now come with views of the lush garden and rain shower area, inviting guests to relax in a harmonious blend of nature and luxury.

Inclusions such as discreet lighting, Dyson hairdryers, Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speakers, wireless phone chargers, yoga mats and 55-inch smart TVs are found in each villa, integrating intuitive comfort and functionality.

To experience the redesigned villas and reserve a stay at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, contact [email protected], call +84 235 394 0000.