Four Seasons Resort Hualalai plants 50,000th legacy tree on Hawaii Island

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, the first and only AAA Five-Diamond and Forbes Five-Star Resort on Hawaii Island, announces the planting of its 50,000th tree within Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Legacy Forest. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is a leader in environmental stewardship and has made sustainability a priority. This collaboration with Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative is one way the Resort fosters a healthy and prosperous Hawaii. The Legacy Trees planted by the Hualalai ohana now cover more than 100 acres (40 hectares), transforming a denuded pastureland into pristine endemic Hawaiian forest.

“We understand tree planting is an effective way to mitigate climate change. It fosters biodiversity, while encouraging appreciation and respect for Hawaiian culture and history,” states Charlie Parker, General Manager and Regional Vice President of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. “We are grateful to the thousands of Resort guests and employees who have committed their time and resources to create our forest of endemic trees, leaving an evolving ecosystem for future generations to enjoy.”

The trees that comprise Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Legacy Forest are koa, an endemic tree found only in Hawaii. The rich history of koa is connected to Hawaiian royalty and in recent years was over-harvested due to its strong and beautiful qualities.

“This is an extraordinary achievement, one that should be celebrated. For the first time in nearly 150 years, these lands are again home to some of Hawaii’s rarest and most endangered birds,” says Jeff Dunster, Director of Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is nominated as Hawaii’s Leading Resort 2022 by World Travel Awards.

