Four Seasons Resort Dubai proudly welcomes next-generation skin treatments by Hydrafacial

It comes as no surprise that every high-quality facial is structured around one common mission, which is to naturally create “better, healthier-looking skin” with as minimal side effects and little downtime as possible. And with summer approaching fast, the task of maintaining a healthy complexion is becoming even more of a must. Enter the HydraFacial. Starting from June 1, 2022, for the first time at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, The Pearl Spa and Wellness is ready to help guests make the most out of their skin health with this world-renowned range of treatments.

Unlike most facials and body treatments, the HydraFacial is ideal for all skin types, and targets hyperpigmentation, oily or congested pores, fine lines, and wrinkles. An ultra-facial with very little side effects and no downtime post-treatment, the HydraFacial is soft and gentle on the skin, as it expertly works its magic. Its unique patented technologies don’t only cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate, but also results in an astonishingly deeper yet relaxing effect, which decreases inflammation, reverses sun damage, and protects the skin’s collagen fibres and enzyme systems.

The Pearl Spa and Wellness offers a menu of six invigorating HydraFacial experiences targeting the face, along with different parts of the body such as the neck, back, and legs. The HydraFacial range will now be available at both The Pearl Spa and Wellness at Four Seasons Resort Dubai and Four Seasons Hotel DIFC where it has been a fan favourite among business travellers who appreciate the facial’s instant results.

Celebrity HydraFacial Booster, 90 minutes

This is possibly the ultimate HydraFacial experience. Using the latest advanced technology from HydraFacial, a cocktail of customized hyaluronic acid and antioxidants is infused into the pores, gently exfoliating and repairing the skin through and through. What’s more, the soothing effects of the Circadia Serums perfectly complement the effects of the facial, resulting in long-lasting healthier and rejuvenated skin. The delicate neck and décolleté areas are also treated for a more comprehensive experience and as an ultimate beauty touch, guests receive a Circadia home care gift.

HydraFacial Platinum, 60 minutes

A must-try for city dwellers dealing with pollution-induced dullness, this treatment features all of the essentials of HydraFacial Deluxe, but paired with an extra added boost. Lymphatic drainage is an extremely soothing and relaxing technique tjat accelerates the skin’s natural process of eliminating toxins, leaving the skin feeling super-fresh and hydrated long after.

HydraFacial Deluxe, 45 minutes

An invigorating treatment that includes all the essentials of the HydraFacial Classic while addressing guests’ specific skin concerns. The treatment uses LED therapy and offers guests a booster of their choice to meet their skin goals. Featuring both blue and red LED lights, this treatment fights against bacteria and other types of impurities in the skin, and is also perfect for those looking to further reduce the visible signs of aging.

HydraFacial Classic, 30 minutes

A short, sweet, and an indulgent treat, this express HydraFacial begins with the therapist removing makeup before deeply and thoroughly cleansing the skin. The renowned device with a spiral tip employs “vortex technology” to take care of everything from extracting dirt and clogged pores to infusing serums that are rich in antioxidants, peptides and hyaluronic acid.

Back Clarifying Facial, 60 minutes

Perfect for tending to the neglected skin on the back, this signature HydraFacial treatment simultaneously cleanses and exfoliates the back, and leaves the skin feeling shiny and new in no time.

Legs Lymphatic Therapy, 30 minutes

Presenting the secret to fighting heavy legs especially after a long flight. The treatment utilizes mechanical lymphatic therapy, which carefully detoxifies and energizes the skin in just under thirty minutes.

Moreover, spa goers in need of a little extra boost to their skin can benefit from a special summer promotion. Those who are planning on booking a HydraFacial treatment targeting the face at any time until September 1, 2022, can enjoy a dose of relaxation courtesy of a complimentary Back Clarifying Facial 30-minute add-on. The promotion will run in The Pearl Spa and Wellness at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

Furthermore, those visiting the Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre can make the most out of a tranquil day with a HydraFacial that features the exciting summer promotion as well.

The Pearl Spa and Wellness at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is open daily from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. To book a spa treatment, call +971 4 270 7732. Follow @thepearlspauae and @fsdubai on Instagram to stay up-to-date with the latest news.