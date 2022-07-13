Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica announces return of wellness season

Wellness Season begins September 1, 2022 at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo, the ideal time for those focused on health and wellness to enjoy special offers and experiences at this incredible destination resort. In addition to the offerings at the 18-treatment-room Spa, the Resort offers an expansive 24-hour fitness centre, abundant outdoor recreation and water activities, and daily fitness classes. For Wellness Season, guests can experience new fitness classes, engage with expert practitioners making special appearances at The Spa, and much more.

“Our team at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica prioritises the importance of living a balanced life and caring for one’s own well-being as a foundation of everything we do,” says Arnaud Dieutegard, Spa Director. “For those seeking to maintain or amplify a wellness routine, this is the perfect time to plan a trip to Four Seasons Costa Rica. We look forward to welcoming visiting spa practitioners and to really embracing the Wellness Season with our guests.”

Special Spa and Fitness Offers

During the month of September 2022, guests who experience two spa treatments will receive a third spa treatment (of equal or lesser value) complimentary. Indulge with treatments unique to the Resort, such as the Koyomo Ritual, beginning with a clay foot cleansing ceremony paired with aromatic herbal pillows to release tension and calm the nervous system; the experience culminates with an 80-minute massage. Another highlight is the Tsuru (Cacao) Ritual. Created with the enriching properties of locally sourced cacao, guests are drenched in cacao and wrapped in banana leaves. During the wrap, a gentle scalp and neck massage focuses on the stress-release trigger points using organic coconut oil, and the ritual is finished with a relaxing and detoxifying massage. Post-treatment, guests are presented with a taste of pure Costa Rican cacao, offering a unique connection with ancestral indigenous rituals. Guests can continue their mind-body-soul spa journey with hot and cool hydrotherapy pools and steam rooms, plus a two-storey relaxation lounge.

Plus, all fitness and yoga classes offered in September 2022 will be complimentary. New fitness offerings will be available, including Wine-Down Yoga, a gentle beachside yoga flow, followed by a selection of fine wines; and Beach Boot Camp, an active fitness session with five different segments, designed to work all muscle groups.

In addition, two workshops will be offered, including The Art of Self-Care, a workshop to implement mindfulness in one’s daily life, promoting a healthy state of mind-body connection; and Sleep Healing, a guided meditation through breathwork and sound therapy to promote sleep readiness and rejuvenation.

Also, guests can enjoy a juice and smoothie making class. A culinary leader will share how essential oils can be used in fresh juices, and the health benefits of each.

Visiting Practitioners

The Spa at Four Seasons will welcome two unique practitioners as part of Wellness Season. Dr. Ruth Lopez is a Costa Rican holistic MD, focused on one’s physical and mental wellbeing through use of acupuncture and energy healing techniques. She will offer a series of treatments including Holistic Energy Balancing, Acupuncture Cosmetic Lifting, Holistic Deep Relaxation, Group Healing Energy sessions, and more. Dr. Lopez will be available at Four Seasons Costa Rica on September 4-10 and September 25-30, 2022.

Yaniv Shanti, Happiness Coach, will be visiting the Resort to provide his unique methods of exploring ways to turn personal situations into growth opportunities, and focus more on mindfulness, meditation and transformational experiences. Shanti is co-founder and director of the El Despertador School of Happiness in San Jose, Costa Rica. With 25 years of experience, Shanti has guided thousands of people to recover, enjoy life, and share their happiness with the world. His mentorship classes include 1:1 Happiness Mentoring, Couples’ Connection, Happiness Activation, Cacao Ceremony and Fire Dance, The Red Pill: A Blindfolded Sensory Exploration of the Senses, and more. Shanti will be available at Four Seasons Costa Rica on October 16-22 and October 27-31, 2022.

Unique Wellness Integrations

Dive with purpose with a one-of-a-kind rescue mission to clean, catalogue and restore fragile coral reefs struggling to survive in the waters surrounding Papagayo. Aptly called the “rainforests of the sea,” these intricate underwater worlds are bustling with fascinating diversity, but their real beauty lies behind the scenes, where they cover just one percent of the ocean floor yet support an incredible 25 percent of all marine life. Join this remarkable restoration project and help bring back the lost coral reefs.

The Pura Vista Stair Climb is a feature of the Resort that is great for cardio. With 700 steps leading from Playa Blanca to Playa Virador beaches, along the scenic climb guests can enjoy spotting various birds, monkeys, and of course, incredible views. As the Resort’s signature hike, Dieutegard recommends going in the early morning or late afternoon, to experience the epic sunrise or sunset.

Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica is nominated as Mexico & Central America’s Leading Beach Resort 2022, Mexico & Central America’s Leading Family Resort 2022, Mexico & Central America’s Leading Resort 2022 and Costa Rica’s Leading Resort 2022 by World Travel Awards.