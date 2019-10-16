Four Seasons plans new Cabo Del Sol hotel

Four Seasons has unveiled plans for a new resort at Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol.

Situated on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, nestled in the centre of the famed Los Cabos Corridor between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, the new build 80-key Resort with 40 private residences is targeted to open in 2022.

It will sit on more than 50 oceanfront acres within Cabo Del Sol’s new private beachfront community, the Cove Club, and will be built in partnership with Oakmont Corporation.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to announce our partnership with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts,” said Robert Day, chief executive of Oakmont Corporation.

“Four Seasons is an acknowledged leader in the luxury lifestyle segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their commitment to providing the ultimate guest and resident experience is perfectly aligned with our own, and will serve to establish a new standard of excellence in Cabo’s Golden Corridor.”

Welcoming couples, families and adventure seekers amid the sweeping ocean and mountain backdrop, the expansive grounds will offer a constellation of dining options.

A signature Four Seasons spa and a cutting-edge fitness centre will also be available for those yearning to reconnect body and mind.

“With our second property on the Baja Peninsula, we are excited to offer another unique opportunity to live and stay with Four Seasons in the Cabo region,” says John Davison, chief executive, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

“Together with our partners at Oakmont, guests and residents will enjoy the adventure and activity that Cabo San Lucas is known for, with the luxury experiences and service that are the hallmarks of our brand.”