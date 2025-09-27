Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo’s SÉZANNE retains Michelin’s highest rating in 2025

The Michelin Guide Tokyo has once again honored SÉZANNE, the celebrated French restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi, with a three-star rating on September 25, 2025. This marks the second consecutive year that Chef Daniel Calvert and his team have received the Michelin Guide’s highest recognition, further cementing SÉZANNE’s position among the world’s most acclaimed dining destinations.

SÉZANNE’s rapid ascent has been nothing short of remarkable. The restaurant captured its first Michelin star within six months of its debut in 2021, secured a second star the following year, and reached the prestigious three-star level in 2024. In addition to this renewed honor, 2025 has already been a banner year for the restaurant, which earned the #7 spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list and was named Best Restaurant in Japan by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Chef Daniel Calvert expressed gratitude to the Michelin Guide and to the community that supports SÉZANNE’s ongoing journey. “Our restaurant thrives because it never stands still. We are constantly seeking new flavors and ideas, while staying committed to uncompromising quality,” he said. “I’m deeply proud of the team and thankful for the partnerships across Japan that shape our culinary identity.”

General Manager Jens Wycisk echoed this sentiment, praising the team’s philosophy and commitment: “SÉZANNE continues to excel because every detail reflects thoughtful intention – from sourcing local ingredients to the way our staff connects with guests. It is a triumph of passion and precision.”

Set within Tokyo’s bustling Marunouchi district, SÉZANNE captivates diners with contemporary French cuisine inspired by classical roots, infused with premium Japanese ingredients, and complemented by a distinguished selection of Champagne, wines, and sake. The elegant dining room, designed by acclaimed architect Andre Fu, blends French sophistication with Japanese sensibilities, creating an environment of understated luxury. Guests are invited into a refined yet welcoming space where the artistry of Chef Daniel’s kitchen is revealed through both the open show kitchen and the immersive Chef’s Table Private Room.

Chef Daniel’s personal journey from England to the culinary capitals of Paris, New York, and Hong Kong reflects his dedication and distinctive style. With formative experiences at prestigious three-Michelin-star restaurants such as Per Se in New York and Epicure at Le Bristol Paris, he has developed a globally influenced, authentic, and innovative approach that continues to define SÉZANNE’s success.