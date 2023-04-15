Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco Welcomes Aaron Feeney as Director of Marketing

Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco has announced that hospitality veteran Aaron Feeney has been appointed Director of Marketing.

Bringing more than 20 years of industry experience to Four Seasons, the Hotel team is thrilled to bring his knowledge and pedigree to the Hotel leadership team. In his new role, Aaron will lead the commercial efforts for the 277-room luxury high rise property on Market Street.

“Aaron’s track record of success at each of his prior locations proceeds him,” says General Manager Esther Oh Kostecky. “We look forward to him guiding Four Seasons San Francisco to achieve new heights while beginning a new chapter for our downtown luxury Hotel.”

Aaron joins Four Seasons after most recently successfully leading commercial efforts for Viceroy Hotels and Resorts properties in San Francisco. During his tenure, the properties reached new heights in both revenues and notoriety in solidifying their position as leading lifestyle hotels in the market.

Originally from the Chicago area, Aaron earned a Hospitality and Tourism Management degree from Purdue University and went on to work with worldwide hospitality software marketing company TravelClick, before joining Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, where he held various sales and marketing roles in Deerfield, Illinois; Chicago, Illinois; Long Beach, California; and Dearborn, Michigan. During his last assignment in 2012, Aaron came to the Bay Area to open the first Andaz Hotel in Northern California by taking on the role of director of marketing, sales & events in Napa, where he led the successful rebrand of the luxury property.