Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero reveals enhancements

With a bold new look, ubiquitous city views, and legendary Four Seasons service, Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco At Embarcadero debuts its newly renovated 127 guest rooms and 28 suites, lobby, and fitness centre, as well as its dramatic private Terrace Suites and reopening of the 40th floor open-air terrace, The Overlook. Primely located atop a 48-storey landmark building, Four Seasons Embarcadero offers unparalleled, sprawling city and Bay views spanning the Golden Gate Bridge and iconic skyline, as well as walkable access to some of San Francisco’s best neighbourhoods such as Jackson Square and the Embarcadero waterfront.

“We are so proud and delighted that all our guest rooms and suites at Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero are now complete and open. This affords our team the opportunity to provide an enhanced, one-of-a-kind hospitality experience for sophisticated travellers looking for an unforgettable San Francisco stay,” says General Manager Gigi Vega. “As we unveil the expansive private Terrace Suites, we welcome guests to indulge in our luxury boutique atmosphere, magnificent views, and spacious accommodations, all presented with Four Seasons first-rate, personalised hospitality.”

Phased over the past two and a half years, the completion of the multimillion-dollar renovation included beautifully appointed rooms and suites by luxury design firm Marzipan, a state-of-the-art fitness centre with Precor cardio and strength training equipment, and a refreshed lobby, and corridors. Ideal for business trips and leisurely getaways – and times that mix a bit of both - Four Seasons Embarcadero offers spacious guest rooms and luxurious suites with ample open space and separate sleeping and living areas – perfectly equipped for lounging or remote work. The spa-like bathrooms boast deep soaking tubs, as well as plush amenities including Codage Paris bath and beauty products, for the ultimate city refuge from which to unwind and restore.

Two premium private Terrace Suites – the Golden Gate Terrace Suite and the Embarcadero Terrace Suite – are newly debuted, showcasing panoramic views of the city and Bay. The suites offer an expansive 2,000 square feet (185 square metres) of indoor and outdoor living space, encompassing a living room, dining room, kitchenette, powder room, rain shower, elegant freestanding soaking tub, and – at 800 square feet (74 square metres) – some of San Francisco’s largest private terraces.

Marzipan took inspiration for the Hotel’s chic interior from San Francisco’s world-class views, as well as the city’s signature character and history, with touches such as furniture and lighting inspired by the famed cable cars, and ornate metallic detailing and exquisite wallcoverings woven with threads of gold to pay homage to the city’s Gold Rush past. The new design presents a distinctive aesthetic with welcoming floor plans that allows guests to truly make themselves at home. Outfitted in a clean, contemporary style and a tranquil, cool-toned palette, the guest rooms present sophisticated and eclectic interiors that seamlessly support the urban landscape and are enhanced by bright colours and abstract imagery that capture the spirit of San Francisco. Layered in luxury with natural wood floors, a warm palette of textures complements vibrant splashes of colour, hand-tufted wool rugs, and bespoke millwork detailing that frames the windows, creating an intrinsic sense of place.

The completion of the renovations also coincides with the July 1 reopening of one of the property’s defining features – The Overlook, the open-air terrace located on the 40th floor, featuring panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge and marina with exclusive access for hotel guests for a host of future events and activations.

Located in San Francisco’s bustling Financial District atop the iconic 345 California Center building, the lifestyle-driven property affords guests a dynamic connection to San Francisco, enhanced by Four Seasons signature hospitality and services. Exclusive to Hotel guests, Four Seasons Embarcadero looks forward to announcing a series of experiences, in partnership with prominent Bay Area thought leaders and brands within the food and beverage, wellness, art, and fashion industries.

Four Seasons Embarcadero offers first-rate amenities and services, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre on the third floor that welcomes guests with ample natural light from wall-to-wall windows that overlook the energetic Sansome Street and Financial District, as well as Sky Bridges across floors 40-48 that connect the two towers of the Hotel while providing scenic views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Four Seasons Embarcadero offers all-day dining at The Lounge & Bar with a menu of elevated bar bites and hearty entrees, alongside craft cocktails, draft beers, and an exceptional list of curated wines. Additionally, guests may enjoy an impeccable menu from the comfort of their guest rooms or suites with 24-hour in-room dining. Still to come, Four Seasons Embarcadero will unveil a brand-new signature restaurant featuring the best of California cuisine that showcases locally sourced produce and the finest wines.

Four Seasons Embarcadero serves as an ideal home base for a memorable San Francisco adventure. The Hotel is surrounded by renowned Michelin-starred restaurants and top global company headquarters, and is just minutes from the Embarcadero waterfront, the historic Ferry Building, the California Street cable car lines, and some of the city’s best neighbourhoods and attractions.

Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero is nominated as North America’s Leading New Hotel 2022, California’s Leading Hotel Suite 2022 and California’s Leading Luxury Hotel 2022 by World Travel Awards.