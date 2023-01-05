Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta offers art-inspired staycation package for families

Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta introduces an Art-Inspired Staycation Package for families with children. The luxury family retreat offers attractive savings, delectable dining, and exciting creative experiences for kids and parents alike.

A Bevy of Benefits

Complimentary lunch and dinner for kids under 6 years old is included, while kids between 7 and 12 years old receive 50 percent savings on all meals at Palm Court. Enjoy 10 percent savings on room rate and daily breakfast at Palm Court for two adults and two kids under 6 years old.

A thoughtful selection of in-suite kids’ activities keeps the little ones engaged and happy, while parents indulge in some much-deserved “we time.”

The Hotel offers one complimentary extra bed per suite and for additional room, a 50 percent off is applicable for extra convenience space. Stays of two nights or more receive a complimentary suite upgrade. Also included: 50 percent savings on kids’ laundry and valet parking on arrival day.

Creative Inspirations

ADVERTISEMENT

The package includes complimentary access to Museum MACAN (Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Nusantara). Families can share meaningful moments and be inspired together as they explore a wonderful collection of contemporary art from Indonesia and around the world. Spread across 7,100 square metres (76,000 square feet), this cutting-edge facility is designed to ignite the imagination and immerse visitors in the joy of creativity.

Back at the Hotel, discover Jakarta’s vibrant history through an incredible in-house collection of art. Set off on a self-guided tour with the Four Seasons Art Map, which reveals fascinating facts and stories behind artworks across the property.

The story begins in the lobby, with art panels depicting the historical spice trade and the port of Sunda Kelapa, followed by paintings reflecting Batavia and its fusion of Dutch and Indonesian culture. On level 3, be amazed by the bold canvas created by visual artist I Made Hantaguna, then move to level 5 to explore artworks symbolizing the hopes of independent Indonesia.

From level 6 to 19, immerse in the diversity of Jakarta through Javanese batik, local embroidery and European-style floral paintings. The last stop is Alto on level 20, where artworks in copper, mixed media and stained glass depict the modern metropolis of Jakarta.

The Art-Inspired Staycation Package offers a memorable and inspiring holiday with loved ones. Book this offer directly through the Hotel website, or call or FS Chat via Whatsapp on +62 21 2277 1888.