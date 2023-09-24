Four Seasons Hotel Houston Welcomes Michelin-Starred Bresca, Jônt, and Press Club

Bandista, the speakeasy bar and lounge at Four Seasons Hotel Houston, will welcome the bar team from Washington, DC’s Michelin-starred Bresca, Jônt, and the upcoming Press Club for an exclusive two-night pop-up engagement October 4 and 5, 2023.

On Wednesday and Thursday, October 4 and 5, 2023, Bandista will play host to a bar pop-up by Bresca, Jônt, and the upcoming Press Club. The pop-up, featuring Beverage Director Will Patton, will take place each night from 5:00 pm to 12:00 midnight. Bresca is a contemporary Parisian bistro showcasing techniques rooted in France but influenced by regionality, with an innovative and modern cocktail program, which evolves seasonally. In addition to being awarded a Michelin star, Bresca earned the Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award, and was named one of the Top 10 US Restaurant Bars by Tales of the Cocktail. Jônt is a 14-seat chef’s counter, which takes guests on a culinary journey through a progressive tasting menu focusing on the simple, yet luxurious, ingredients around the world with deep inspiration from Japanese cuisine. It holds two Michelin stars and is widely known as one of DC’s most in-demand seats. Press Club, the much-anticipated cocktail bar, will open in early 2024. The pop-up will feature four Bresca, Jônt, and Press Club house cocktails and one collaboration cocktail, ranging from USD 20 to 40 each. Reservations are required for 90-minute seatings on this special evening, benefitting Camp H-Town.

Additionally, Bandista will pop-up in Washington, DC on Monday, October 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Bresca. This exciting collaboration features the flavours of Texas and the Mid-Atlantic through a curated four-cocktail flight, featuring Grey Goose Vodka, D’Usee Cognac, and Angel’s Envy Whiskey. Bandista bartender Zachary Churbock and Beverage Manager Johnathan Jones travel from Houston to join Beverage Director Will Patton and Lead Bartender Sara Chaudhuri for this collaboration, which begins with a Bandista welcome cocktail, followed by two Bandista house cocktails, a collaboration cocktail, and a Bresca cocktail. A tasting of the yet-to-be-released Patron El Cielo concludes this special evening, which is priced at USD 85 and requires reservations.

“We are thrilled to partner on this exclusive pop-up exchange with the incredible team at Bresca, Jônt, and Press Club,” says Tom Segesta, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Houston. “In addition to offering our local guests a taste of one of the country’s best bar programs, we will bring Bandista to the District of Columbia, offering an intoxicating taste of H-Town’s finest.”

For those looking to make a night of it and stay at Four Seasons Hotel Houston, the Residents Retreat package includes 10 percent off the room rate, breakfast for two, and overnight valet parking. For reservations, visit online, call 800)734 4114 or contact your travel professional (chain code FS).

