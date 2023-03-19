Four Seasons Hotel Firenze Welcomes Award-Winning Pizzeria Giovanni Santarpia for Summer 2023

Waiting for summer to begin, Four Seasons Hotel Firenze announces a new special guest at Trattoria Al Fresco: Pizzeria Giovanni Santarpia, the perfect combination of Neapolitan traditional pizza with the best Tuscan ingredients.

Awarded by Gambero Rosso, one of the most renowned Italian restaurant guides, and included in the prestigious 50 Top Pizza list, Pizzeria Giovanni Santarpia is considered one of the best in its class. Starting from May 2023, it will become one of the main attractions of Four Seasons Hotel Firenze for the summer, bringing Neapolitan savoir-faire to one of the most beautiful gardens of Florence.

Combining traditional dishes and signature pizzas, the menu conceived by Executive Chef Paolo Lavezzini for Al Fresco will present a lively selection of great classics and fresh items from the Josper grill. Guests will be welcome for lunch from May 15 and both lunch and dinner starting from June 1, 2023.

For more information and reservations: [email protected]