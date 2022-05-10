Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt reveals four new culinary experiences

Fresh from the unveiling of a much anticipated expansion and enhancement, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt has added four exciting new dining concepts, bringing the total number of restaurants and bars to a staggering twelve.

“Our new restaurants and bars are re-defining the dining experience in Sharm El Sheikh with authentic ingredients, creative cuisines, and inviting and interactive atmospheres immersed in our desert to sea culture, all led by the most talented chefs and mixologists,” says Simone Cerea, Director of Food & Beverage. “We’ve created a luxurious culinary destination for the many guests who visit us year after year, whether first-time visitors or travellers exploring Sharm El Sheikh.”

In addition to the Resort’s existing diverse range of restaurants and bars, the highly popular Bedouin breakfast and romantic beach dining have long proven to be holiday highlights of many guests at this beachfront oasis. And now there’s even more to serve every palate: Yatai invites guests on a culinary journey inspired by travels through Asia; Zitouni is a lively, laid-back spot for authentic Lebanese cuisine; poolside Luna dazzles with innovative flavours spanning Latin America from Mexico to Peru; and Breeze, the barefoot-chic beach bar, is the ideal place to relax with drink in hand before or after a Red Sea adventure.

Led by Executive Chef Sebastiano Spriveri, a 27-year Four Seasons veteran who oversees a team of passionate culinary experts, the Resort takes guests on a journey around the world from Egypt’s Red Sea shorelines. “Our restaurants introduce world-class cuisine to Sharm El Sheikh, with the addition of four new concepts that are bold, exciting, interactive and more importantly, have never been experienced in Sharm El Sheikh before,” says Spriveri.

Asian Sensations at Yatai

Bringing something completely new to Sharm El Sheikh, this is the place to embark on a culinary exploration of upscale street food and Asian favourites, in a space that combines elegant Asian-inspired interiors with gold accents, interactive cooking experiences and a relaxed outdoor lagoon-side seating.

Fuelled by the unique creativity of Asian Chef de Cuisine Jiang Xin, Yatai’s menu traverses the Asian continent, with five live-action cooking stations adding to the signature restaurant’s drama and energy. Sushi-lovers will fall for the wide variety of hand-rolled maki items, and the teppanyaki counter provides an irresistible moment of theatre. Yatai’s pièce de résistance, Sharm El Sheikh’s only authentic Peking duck, cooked in a traditional duck oven and carved tableside.

Beverages at Yatai celebrate innovation in the world of fine drinking, from hand-crafted cocktails and mocktails infused with Asian spices and bitters to hot and cold sake, carefully selected wines, popular Asian beers, Japanese whiskies, and a range of Japanese green and regional Chinese teas.

Middle Eastern Authenticity at Zitouni

As soon as guests step into Zitouni, where the scent of freshly baked bread fills the air, and look around, it becomes instantly clear where it’s coming from – the three copper ovens that form the centrepiece of the restaurant.

Lebanese Chef de Cuisine Jean Claude Fahd takes the helm of this dynamic restaurant, where an open kitchen and interactive cooking stations add to the energy, and a variety of different seating options suit all diners, whether looking for a big family breakfast or a long, lazy dinner.

In the morning, those signature copper ovens turn out fresh breads, egg cocottes, and manakish, the Arabic breakfast staple loved throughout the Middle East, with its fluffy base and toppings ranging from piping hot melted Kashkaval cheese, to zaatar, minced lamb and pine nuts. But it’s not just baked items coming out of those ovens. Slow-cooked meat and fish delicately flavoured with Lebanese spices, traditional tajines, charcoal-grills and baked desserts all make an entrance. Family-style mezzeh platters complemented by homemade pomegranate molasses and piles of oven-fresh pita are also proving to be crowd-pleasers.

A Voyage of Discovery at Latin American-Inspired Luna

The views over the Red Sea and Tiran Island from Luna are mesmerizing. Sitting next to Luna pool in an open-air gazebo with a chic décor of weathered and textured timbers, this is the spot to lounge and snack. Mexican Chef de Cuisine Jorge Ariko’s menu invites guests on a journey through Latin America from Mexico to Peru, with original dishes paired with creative cocktails perfect for days in the sun. Befitting the Red Sea location, seafood ceviches sit alongside guacamole, presented in a mortar and pestle for guests to custom-blend their own. Salads, tacos, plancha-roasted octopus and anticuchos complete the line-up, and desserts include churros with chili chocolate dipping sauce, and roasted pineapple with pink peppercorns and coconut ice cream.

Beverages also lean on the Latin side, with mojitos, margaritas, rum-based cocktails and punch bowl mocktails providing perfect sips for sunny seaside afternoons.

Barefoot-Chic at Seaside Breeze

Beach meets bar at barefoot-chic Breeze, where Italian mixologist Francesco Bonauguro crafts beverages that perfectly complement the seaside setting. Perched on the edge of the beach, this is the place for kicking off shoes and luxuriating in the cooling coastal breezes. At Breeze, every cocktail has a story, from the Arabian-inspired Souq Colada, a take on the traditional piña colada with dried apricot and arak, to the refreshing gin-based Sunshine Smash with fresh flavours of mint, mango and lime.

While the sun may be shining, the bartenders whip up a storm here, shaking up signature cocktails, mocktails, with spectacular views of the Red Sea as their stage.

Be among the first to dine around the newly introduced restaurants and bars at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.