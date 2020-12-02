Forstmayr recognised for contribution to Jamaica tourism

Tourism executive Josef Forstmayr of Round Hill Hotel has been honoured for his sterling contribution to the Jamaica Tourist Board.

Jamaica minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, presented a special gift to Forstmayr during the first meeting of the new board, thanking him for his 23 years of unbroken service as a member of the board of directors.

“On behalf of the officials from the ministry of tourism, the Jamaica Tourist Board and the entire tourism fraternity, we owe you a debt of gratitude for your unwavering dedication and support of the industry,” noted Bartlett.

In addition to serving as a director of the Jamaica Tourist Board, Forstmayr serves on a number of other boards including the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and is the chairman of the Montego Bay Arts Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between 2001-2003, he was president of the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association (JHTA) and is a past president of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA), where during his tenure he increased awareness through a series of advocacy campaigns.

Forstmayr is a recipient of the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer from the government of Jamaica for his contribution to island’s tourism industry.

He currently serves as managing director of Round Hill Hotel & Villas, a position he has held since 1989.

The property is recognised as the World’s Leading Villa Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.