flydubai receives award at the 2023 Business Traveller Middle East Awards

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, received an award for the Best Low-Cost Airline serving the Middle East for the ninth time at the 2023 Business Traveller Middle East Awards.

The award recognises flydubai’s strong business model and dedication to creating free flows of trade and tourism which have allowed its continued growth and ongoing network expansion. It is also in recognition of flydubai’s business model which offers passengers the opportunity to choose how they would like to travel by selecting a fare type that suits them in Economy Class or a more comfortable and personal travel experience in Business Class.

Francois Oberholzer, Chief Financial Officer at flydubai, and Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Technology and Supply Chain Officer at flydubai, received the award on the carrier’s behalf at the awards ceremony held in Dubai.

The carrier took to the Arabian Travel Market to launch “The Business Suite”. This is the latest premium Business Class offering from flydubai and will be introduced on a number of the carrier’s newest aircraft in the last quarter of 2023 and will be deployed on select flights around the carrier’s growing network. The carrier has long moved away from its initial business model since the introduction of Business Class in 2013.

flydubai operates flights to 120 destinations, 75 of which were underserved markets that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai. The Dubai-based carrier’s growing network is served by a fleet of 76 Boeing 737 aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT