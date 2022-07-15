flydubai launches flights to the historical city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced today the launch of flights to Samarkand in Uzbekistan from 20 September with a twice-weekly service. With the addition of flights to Samarkand, flydubai grows its operations in the market to two points including the capital, Tashkent.

Flights to Samarkand International Airport (SKD) will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB) on Tuesdays and Fridays. With the launch of operations to Samarkand, flydubai grows its network to 102 destinations served by a fleet of 65 Boeing 737 aircraft, giving passengers from the UAE and the region more reliable and convenient options for travel.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: “we started our operations to Uzbekistan in 2019 and we were pleased to see the market grow as the demand for travel returned. With a combined frequency of eight flights a week to Samarkand and Tashkent, we look forward to further supporting the trade and cultural links with the UAE and encouraging more people to visit this beautiful country steeped in history and tradition.”

As one of the most ancient cities in the world, Samarkand is believed to be as old as Rome and Athens and an important centre of human civilisation. This culturally rich city was an important crossroad on the Silk Road and is now included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Samarkand is home to many unique monuments including the Registan Mosque and madrasas, Bibi-Khanum Mosque, the Shakhi-Zinda compound and the Gur-Emir ensemble, as well as Ulugh-Beg’s Observatory.

Commenting on the launch of flights, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “Central Asia is an important and growing market for flydubai. flydubai’s new service will provide our customers from Samarkand and the adjacent areas with an easier and more efficient way to travel to the UAE and beyond. We will start with a twice-weekly service from September and we are excited to see the market grow even further in the future.”

flydubai operates flights to six destinations in Central Asia including Almaty and Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan, Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, Dushanbe in Tajikistan as well as Samarkand and Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Flight details

Flights from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) to Samarkand International Airport (SKD) will operate twice a week from 20 September. Emirates will codeshare on this route offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to SKD start from AED 8,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,800.

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the Contact Centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.

Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline. They can visit the COVID-19 information hub on flydubai.com for more information.

For the full timetable and fares, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/plan/timetable