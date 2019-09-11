FlyBosnia takes off for Sarajevo from Luton Airport for first time

FlyBosnia has celebrated its inaugural flight from London Luton Airport to Sarajevo International.

A celebratory ceremony was attended by senior figures from FlyBosnia, including chief executive Tarik Bilalbegović, who was greeted by chief commercial officer of London Luton Airport, Jonathan Pollard.

They were joined by dignitaries including Vanja Filipović, ambassador of Bosnia & Herzegovina to the UK, and Matt Field, British ambassador to Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Bilalbegović said: “It is a great pleasure for me to be here today on the occasion of our inaugural flight from London to Sarajevo.

“FlyBosnia has ambitious plans for expansion and London is a key destination for us, as our first European destination – other European cities will be following closely behind.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To celebrate its first flight, FlyBosnia is hosting a group of more than one hundred travel agents, media representatives and community figures.

They will be visiting Sarajevo and exploring other attractions in the region, including the historic city of Mostar.

Pollard added: “We are delighted that FlyBosnia has chosen London Luton Airport as its UK base.

“This is the first and only direct flight to Sarajevo to operate from any UK airport in over a decade so we are delighted to be part of this success.”