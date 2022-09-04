Finavia to bring six new restaurants to Helsinki Airport

Finavia is investing in a new food court in Helsinki Airport’s gate area together with the leading restaurant service provider Select Service Partner Finland.

The food court, which will be completed in March 2023, will bring six new restaurants to Helsinki Airport.

“Our passengers appreciate having a wide range of restaurants at their disposal around the clock. Our aim is for the food court to increase the supply of hot food and offer a wide variety of takeaway products,” says Nora Immonen, Finavia’s Director of Commercial Services at Helsinki Airport.

Opening the food court will create about 40 new jobs. The customer capacity of the gate area will increase by nearly 400.

“Investing in food and beverages is part of a wider commercial upgrade in the gate area of our airport. Among the new restaurant concepts, there are even some that will be the first in Finland,” Immonen says.

Select Service Partner Finland has been providing restaurant services at Helsinki Airport for decades.

“We are extremely excited about this opportunity to further develop the airport’s customer experience and customer journey together with Finavia. The restaurant concepts for the food court have been carefully selected to add value for air passengers, and the selection covers a wide range of flavours from all over the world,” says Elena Heiska, Managing Director of Select Service Partner Finland.

“At SSP, sustainability and locality are at the heart of everything we do, and the new food court will be no exception: most of the food we serve is prepared in our own kitchen and bakery at the airport, handcrafted from the best ingredients.”

The new restaurants will be announced in October 2022.