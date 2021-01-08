Ferran steps into role as IAG chairman

International Airlines Group has confirmed that Antonio Vazquez has retired as a director of the company and chairman of the board.

As previously announced, Javier Ferran has succeeded him as chairman.

Ferran said: “Antonio was instrumental in the creation and development of IAG and has led the board with integrity and rigour since the group’s formation in January 2011.

“He has made a huge contribution to IAG and, previously, in his role as president of Iberia.

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank Antonio for his commitment and support and wish him well in the future.”

IAG is the parent company to airlines including British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling.

Vazquez said: “It’s been a great honour to lead IAG’s board.

“I would like to thank my board colleagues for their confidence and support, and the IAG management and staff for their great contribution every day as they build our group.

“I’m convinced that, under the leadership of Javier Ferran and Luis Gallego, IAG will continue developing sustainably, while adhering to corporate governance best practice.”