Feed your mind, body and soul at Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi this Ramadan

This Holy Month of Ramadan, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi offers guests the opportunity to unwind, reflect and rejuvenate. Choose from a range of wellness, spa and lifestyle activities guaranteed to bring you inner peace and relaxation this month.

Located a short drive from Abu Dhabi’s downtown and 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi has been awarded the “Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination” by the World Travel Awards for the 11th consecutive year and is the place to expand your horizons, revitalise your senses, and nourish your soul.

Here is what to expect from the destination this month:

Louvre Abu Dhabi

This Ramadan, try something new at the Louvre Abu Dhabi with a series of physical, social and mental wellbeing opportunities offered by the museum, which aim to inspire optimism, connection and creativity. Begin your journey with a museum visit and contemplate the history of human creativity through 12 chapters that offer a vantage point of the sea that surrounds the museum. Pair your tour with a curated playlist downloadable for free from Anghami.

Next, attend the ‘Arts for Health and Wellbeing’ webinar series and panel discussion or try your hand at kayaking around the museum. End your journey under the dome as you try a restorative yoga session.

For more information, please visit louvreabudhabi.ae

No plans for the weekend? Stop by multidisciplinary art space, Mamsha Al Saadiyat and take your pick from Pilates, sunset yoga, sound healing workshops every Saturday and Sunday.

Wellness classes by Inner Seed Wellness at Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas. Recharge, refocus and reshape with wellness classes hosted by yoga gurus from Inner Seed Wellness, a holistic women wellness hub based in Abu Dhabi that will guide you to a state of inner peace and absolute agility. Sessions offered include Sound Bath Meditation, Full Chakra Cleanse, Sound Therapy, Meditation, Journaling and Yoga.

For bookings, please email [email protected] or WhatsApp 050 3528640.



Those looking to stay fit this Ramadan can experience Saadiyat Island’s turquoise blue waters and tranquil beaches with various water sports activities such as snorkelling, paddleboarding and kayaking at the Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas. Adrenaline junkies can opt to go jet skiing or wakeboarding in the waters of the Arabian Gulf.

For more details, please call 02 697 0097.

Game, set match! Neighbouring Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort offers a variety of sports activities this Ramadan. Try your hand at the tennis court or practice your swing with biodegradable golf balls at Eco Sport or even beach volleyball. Post Iftar, grab your pals and compete in a friendly round of Padel Tennis - the capital’s latest craze.

For more information or reservations, please email [email protected]

Post game, head to the spa to unwind and reset. At Anjana Spa at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, reconnect with your inner peace, and balance your mind, body and soul. A fusion of Turkish hospitality and Moroccan beauty, Anjana Spa offers an elevated spa experience with luxurious facilities and exceptional service combined with natural ingredients, oils and aromas.

The island’s best kept secret, Nurai Spa located on Nurai Island offers treatments tailored to your specific needs, set in serene settings away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

For bookings, please email [email protected]

Spa at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort is the perfect getaway for a day of wellness and blissful spa treatments, relaxing hammam and more.

For bookings, please call 02 8114357.



Tekmida Body Ritual at Iridium Spa at St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort lets you reset your mind, body and spirit during the month of Ramadan with a traditional Moroccan ritual performed by our exceptional spa therapists.

For bookings, call 02 498 8996.

For the ultimate relaxing experience, stop by Atarmia Spa at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas and expect an equally tranquil and reenergizing experience.

Leave your cares at the door at Zen The Spa at Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas. Featuring its own private entrance and several elegantly designed treatment rooms and relaxation areas, this wellness retreat offers massages, facials and beauty and wellbeing treatments that will soothe your mind and body. Guests will find solace at Zen the spa at Rotana with unique treatments such as Turkish and Moroccan Hammam and Himalayan treatments.

To book, email [email protected] or call 02 6970000.