Fairmont La Hacienda costa del sol opens new 1,800m sea-facing spa

Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol is proud to announce the opening of its new, 1,800-square-meter spa which offers an unparalleled sanctuary where the elements of nature come together in perfect harmony. Every corner of The Spa has been designed with relaxation and rejuvenation in mind, providing the ultimate setting for guests to disconnect, recharge, and reconnect with nature.

The Spa at Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol is the only spa in the region with breathtaking views that span from the endless azure Mediterranean Sea on one side to the lush, emerald mountains rising on the other. Bathed in natural light and inspired by the calming ebb of Mediterranean tides, this serene space features a soothing palette of neutral tones, minimalistic design, and organic textures. Subdued lighting and a mineral-rich environment create a tranquil atmosphere, allowing guests to unwind and find harmony within this peaceful retreat.

The Spa provides a comprehensive range of treatments and experiences, carefully curated to enhance well-being and rejuvenate the spirit. Guests can enjoy holistic treatments inspired by natural elements, expert manicures and pedicures in collaboration with renowned specialist Bastien Gonzalez, hydrotherapy facilities for hot and cold immersion pools as well as high power jet whirlpools, two hammams, a sauna, a steam room, a Turkish bath, a dedicated indoor yoga studio, an additional outdoor yoga terrace, and a cardio lounge for holistic fitness.

Facials by Subtle Energies include Advanced Holistic Biotech Vegan Collagen Facials, a 24k Gold-Age Defying Facial, Advanced Antioxidant Facial, and a Pomegranate Enzyme Facial. Facials by 111SkinCare include The Reparative Facial, Celestial Black Diamond Non-Surgical Lift Facial, Rose Gold Radiance Facials, and a Depuffing Energy Facial with Cryo Globes.

Two hour “Journeys” focus on rejuvenation, restoration, detox, adrenal boosting, re-energizing boost and full body exfoliation, in addition to body scrubs, wraps, masks, aromatherapy massages, holistic personalized massages, and deep, invigorating massages to release tension and restore balance. Massages start from €120pp for a 50-minute Restorative Aromatic Massage; Scrubs from €100 pp for a 50-minute treatment, Facials from €125 pp for 50-minutes

www.fairmont.com/en/hotels/san-roque/fairmont-la-hacienda-costa-del-sol.html